Sixty-five days after teams entered the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto for the postseason, the league pulled off a feat that seemed close to unthinkable when the stoppage began.

“The gauntlet that you have to run to hoist this trophy is unbelievable and even more unbelievable this year,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said before presenting the Cup to Tampa Bay. “These guys have been away from home for more than two months. this has been the ultimate team effort. this Stanley Cup run will go down in record books as perhaps the hardest run of all-time.”

Back in May, when Bettman first announced the league’s return-to-play plan, the NHL faced its fair share of criticism coming off a lengthy pause.

There were questions about the health and safety of the players and teams involved in the modified Stanley Cup playoffs, about the ethical and moral implications of trying to restart amid a pandemic, and about the sacrifice from players and team personnel, who were going to be away from families for a considerable amount time. .

“At the end of the day it is the entertainment business, and that is what we do,” Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson said back in mid-July. “We are being asked to come back and play. So I don’t have too much of an opinion on it. I want to play. I want to provide games for people to watch, and hopefully everyone enjoys them.”

Players were to undergo daily coronavirus tests, symptom checks and temperature screenings while in the hub cities. The NHL secured coronavirus tests from two companies, which both assured the league that they had excess capacity and the sport would not be taking away tests from the public.

There were no reported issues regarding testing or timeliness of results. Players involved in the effort described their experience as largely safe, with Capitals winger Carl Hagelin saying being in the bubble was the safest he’s felt since the season was suspended in March.

The NHL played a total of 130 games in 59 days since Aug. 1 and appears to have accomplished that feat safely.

“It’s remarkable, actually, that this has gone on,” Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said. “Give the players credit for the quality of play and how intense the game is … I can’t say enough about how this has gone on. It’s impressive how it’s been pulled off.”

Monday, the NHL released its second-to-last coronavirus testing update in the bubble, stating the league had administered 33,174 tests since teams arrived in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles on July 26. During that span there were no positive results.

The health and safety questions remained at the forefront, but there were also talk about an asterisk for the eventual Stanley Cup winners. They would have won under unprecedented circumstances, but would not faced a typical postseason, so would it even count?

But Monday, the Lightning celebrated their second championship in franchise history and injured captain Steven Stamkos came out in his full uniform to hoist the Cup as his teammates erupted with joy. It appeared the answer to that question was a resounding yes.

“It takes a lot to be in a bubble for 80 days or whatever long it was,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “But it’s all worth it now, we’re coming home with the Cup.”

The postseason will be remembered as equal parts surprising, entertaining, nerve-racking and heartbreaking as it was successful. And as the days turned to weeks and then months in the hub cities, the games evolved and the quality rose with it.

Memorable moments came and went in waves as up to six games a day were being played a day across the Edmonton and Toronto bubble in the early stages. There was a thrilling five-overtime game between Tampa Bay and Columbus. And in early August, employees in the bubble threw hats on the ice in celebration of Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid’s hat trick.

All led up to Monday’s triumphant moment — finally the bubble has burst.

“This was a very difficult situation to live in, for nine-plus weeks,” Dallas Coach Rick Bowness said. “It is Groundhog Day, but … when you’re competing for the Stanley Cup, it doesn’t matter the rink, it doesn’t matter the conditions. You’re still competing for the Stanley Cup. It’s been well worth it.”