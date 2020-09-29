Mahomes was the 2018 league MVP and is a Super Bowl champion. Watson is a star. Trubisky is now Chicago’s backup to Nick Foles.

AD

AD

With that pivotal quarterback class in mind, let’s look back and re-rank the quarterbacks of the 2016 through 2019 drafts based on their production to this point:

2016 draft: Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz

Goff gets the narrow edge for now, but not by much. After leading the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, he had a down year in 2019 but is off to a hot start this year. He’s completing 70 percent of his passes for 863 yards and five touchdowns, and he nearly pulled off an impossible comeback in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Prescott is also putting up incredible numbers, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,188 yards and five touchdowns. Dallas is 1-2 but still has a great chance to win the NFC East.

AD

That’s in part due to the struggles of Wentz and the Eagles. It has gotten bad enough during Philadelphia’s 0-2-1 start that Coach Doug Pederson is being asked whether he will bench Wentz for second-round draft pick Jalen Hurts. Wentz leads the league with six interceptions, and his Total Quarterback Rating is a horrible 35.4.

AD

We shouldn’t give up on Wentz yet, especially because Philadelphia has been ravaged by injuries, but it’s clear his play has regressed. We’ll put Prescott ahead of him for now.

2017 draft: Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky

Mahomes is widely considered one of the best two quarterbacks in the game, alongside Seattle’s Russell Wilson, and Watson isn’t far behind as a top-10 passer who might have a claim for the top five or six.

It would be difficult for almost any quarterback to measure up with those two, and Trubisky’s résumé isn’t terrible, with a career record of 26-18. But ultimately he was benched because he just wasn’t making enough plays. For the season, he was completing 59.3 percent of his passes and averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt before Nagy yanked him for Foles, who led Sunday’s comeback win over Atlanta to lift the Bears to 3-0.

2018 draft: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

AD

AD

Jackson has more than rewarded Baltimore for trading with Philadelphia so it could take him with the last pick of the first round, delivering an MVP season in just his second year as a dynamic dual-threat playmaker. He’s already one of the best quarterbacks in the league and clearly the best in his class.

It’s also pretty clear that Buffalo’s Allen has been the second best, leading the Bills to the playoffs last season and getting off to a sensational start this year. He has 10 touchdown passes and 1,038 yards and is completing 71.1 percent of his passes, and Buffalo is 3-0.

Things haven’t gone as smoothly for Mayfield and Darnold. Despite having a talented supporting cast around him, Mayfield is 14-18 as a starter. The coaching changes around him haven’t helped, although there’s some reason for optimism in Cleveland’s 2-1 start, even if the wins came against Cincinnati and Washington.

AD

AD

Darnold’s career seems stuck in neutral, and Coach Adam Gase could soon be on his way out. The Jets are 0-3 and have the NFL’s worst offense. Darnold, the No. 3 pick in 2018, clearly has talent, but he might need a fresh start elsewhere.

Not qualifying for this list is No. 10 pick Josh Rosen, who is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.

2019 draft: Kyler Murray, Gardner Minshew II, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins

It’s too early to truly rank this group, but it’s clear Murray is the star. His dual-threat ability is similar to Jackson’s, and while he still makes mistakes (his three interceptions hurt during Sunday’s loss to the Lions), he has Arizona looking like a potential playoff contender at 2-1.

AD

Minshew was a sixth-round pick but has been the most productive passer in his class after Murray, completing 73.8 percent of his passes and throwing six touchdowns this year despite leading a talent-starved Jacksonville team. Lock is on injured reserve for the Denver Broncos after flashing as a rookie, and Jones has been disappointing for the Giants, completing just 60 percent of his passes and committing too many turnovers. He’ll have to work to prove he’s the answer there.

AD

The same can be said of Haskins, whose numbers have been terrible this season: 56.4 completion percentage, 5.6 yards per attempt and only 208.3 yards per game. Washington Coach Ron Rivera continues to support him, but Haskins will need to show some improvement.

Around the NFL

— It’s definitely too early to rank the 2020 passers, but Joe Burrow has already stood out. Despite playing behind a porous offensive line in Cincinnati, he has completed 65 percent of his throws and has five touchdowns through the air. He looks like the real deal.

AD

— Speaking of rookies, the Vikings appear to have gotten a steal in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whom they drafted 22nd to replace Stefon Diggs. Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Kirk Cousins is struggling with a 59 percent completion rate and six interceptions. The Vikings are 0-3 and need to turn things around quickly.

AD

— The Falcons are also in trouble. They blew another huge lead to Chicago to drop to 0-3 and need to get things fixed fast. They are wasting Matt Ryan’s prime.

— Aaron Rodgers is on a mission. He outperformed Drew Brees in a 37-30 win over the Saints on Sunday night, bringing Green Bay to 3-0. The Packers are scoring 40.6 points per game; Rodgers has nine touchdown passes and is averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.