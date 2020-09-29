Those undertones surfaced Monday night during the Ravens’ 34-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a momentary comeback bid in the third quarter, the Ravens never possessed the ball in the second half down by one score, never threatened to win. They were at home, and they were favored. The loss will be marked down in the same column as Jackson’s 0-2 playoff record and his other two losses to the Chiefs.

That formulation will be widespread Tuesday morning, but it is not quite accurate and it misses the point. The Ravens don’t have a Big Game Problem. The NFL has a Chiefs Problem.

It is true that Jackson missed some of his most crucial throws as he mustered 97 passing yards, that the Ravens’ defense wilted when presented a chance to climb back in the game, that Baltimore embraced the magnitude of the Monday night clash and shrank from the moment. Jackson admitted the Chiefs are Baltimore’s “Kryptonite” and used a defensive game plan similar to Tennessee’s from the playoff debacle. The Ravens played poorly, and they are not on the same level as the Chiefs.

But that is no indictment, because no team is on the same plane as the Chiefs. They have in Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the NFL, a player who is an all-time great at 24. They have in Andy Reid the most inventive offensive coach in the NFL. They have an underrated defense. They have the best collection of skill players in the NFL. They even have a Super Bowl offensive coordinator, because the dumb teams who needed a new head coach last offense did the Chiefs the great favor of not hiring Eric Bieniemy.

Reid emptied both barrels on the Ravens, who scored 13 points aside from Devin Duvernay’s kickoff return for a touchdown. The Chiefs scored on bombs to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, two of the fastest players in the NFL, and they also scored when Mahomes shoveled an underhand flip to fullback Anthony Sherman. They scored when Mahomes scampered in and when he floated a pass to tackle-eligible Eric Fisher.

“We got beat just about every way you could get beat,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said.

It is natural, then, to take the result and define the Ravens as a fraud who can’t beat elite competition, or to paint Jackson as a quarterback who can’t play from behind because of his limitations as a passer. But that would ignore evidence to the contrary, even if that evidence happened to be absent Monday night with the Chiefs in town.

Last year, the Ravens destroyed the then-undefeated Patriots, beat the Seahawks in Seattle, edged the NFC champion 49ers and drilled the Texans. San Francisco took an early lead, and Jackson calmly asserted control. They nearly erased a 17-point deficit in Kansas City. If you think that’s not enough evidence Jackson and the Ravens are capable of playing from behind, how many NFL teams thrive in that circumstance?

Well, besides the Chiefs.

Maybe the Chiefs are, as Jackson said, Baltimore’s Kryptonite, and not just when Jackson is on the field. The Chiefs are a nightmare for any defense, but they are an especially horrendous matchup for Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense is built on a great secondary, which allows defensive coordinator Don Martindale to manufacture pass rush by sending extra rushers and exotic blitzes. The Ravens thrive on that formula, but it stands no chance against Mahomes, whose fast release and willingness to drift away from pressure defeats blitzes. The Los Angeles Chargers contained the Chiefs last week because they could pressure with four rushers.

The hows and whys of the Chiefs’ winning, though, are barely relevant to the discussion of Baltimore’s legitimacy as a contender. Kansas City has won 12 consecutive games, their Super Bowl run included.