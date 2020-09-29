The Titans had three positive test results returned Tuesday morning among players and five positive results among other team personnel, the NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint written statement.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious-disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league and players’ union said. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

AD

AD

The Titans said in a written statement that the organization had decided “out of the abundance of caution” to work remotely while following coronavirus protocols. The team said it was “working through the process of confirming” the positive test results and would have more information Wednesday.

However, a person familiar with the situation characterized the Titans’ results as “confirmed positive” results, indicating that false positive test results are not suspected. That person denied reports that a decision already had been made to shut down the Titans until at least Saturday, saying the issue will be evaluated “day by day” in “consultation with the experts” and based on further testing results.

A second person with knowledge of the situation also indicated the Titans’ results were confirmed positive results. The Vikings currently have had no positive test results, according to that person.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Nashville. The Vikings are scheduled to be on the road Sunday to face the Houston Texans. The NFL just completed its Week 3 play Monday and has not had a game canceled or postponed thus far while operating during the pandemic.