This is how it was bound to go during the most gluttonous week of postseason baseball in the sport’s history, with more teams, more games and bigger rosters than ever. Wednesday alone will feature eight games, half of them potential clinchers. Show up hungry, strap in, and don’t walk away until you’re stuffed.

But anyone saving room for dessert would have walked away disappointed from the prime-time nightcap Tuesday: The highly anticipated Bieber-Cole duel in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees fizzled in a most unexpected way.

The Yankees blitzed Bieber, the presumptive American League Cy Young Award winner coming off a historic regular season, for seven earned runs in a definitive 12-3 victory, giving them a chance to clinch the best-of-three series Wednesday night.

Cole, the 2019 AL Cy Young runner-up, settled in after appearing hittable in the early innings, allowing two earned runs across seven innings and striking out 13 without issuing a walk in his latest in a string of postseason gems. With four starts of 10-plus strikeouts in his postseason career, Cole trails only Justin Verlander, who has seven, and Cliff Lee, Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw and Bob Gibson, who have five each.

By the fifth inning in Cleveland, when Gleyber Torres’s two-run homer chased Bieber, the Indians-Yankees game was already the highest scoring of the four played Tuesday. The seven earned runs given up by Bieber, tying the 25-year-old’s career high, equaled the amount given up by the seven other pitchers who started Tuesday’s four games.

The three earlier games Tuesday provided a suitable appetizer for the main course that awaited in the nightcap. Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito carried a perfect game into the seventh inning against Oakland. Tampa Bay Rays lefty Blake Snell carried a no-hitter into the sixth against the Toronto Blue Jays. At Minnesota, Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez tossed five scoreless innings of relief — the first pitcher to pull off that feat in the postseason since Madison Bumgarner for the 2014 San Francisco Giants.

But there’s a reason everyone was tantalized by the prospect of what awaited in Cleveland. Bieber was by far the best pitcher in baseball this season, winning the Triple Crown of pitching by leading the majors in wins (eight), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) — though, obviously, in a shortened season in which he made just 12 starts. Still, his ERA was the third best among qualified pitchers since the mound was lowered in 1968, behind only Dwight Gooden in 1985 (1.53) and Greg Maddux in 1994 (1.56).

Cole was making his postseason debut in a Yankees uniform after signing a record-setting, nine-year, $324 million contract in the offseason. Though he wasn’t as consistently dominant in 2020 as he was as a member of the Astros in 2019 — giving up 14 homers, tied for the third most in the majors — he began to look like himself in September, going 3-1 with a 1.00 ERA across his last four starts.

All of the familiar hallmarks of pandemic baseball were there Tuesday night. Masks in the dugout. Fake crowd noise over the loudspeakers. The stands devoid of humans, with the exception of 100 or so members of the players’ families who had chosen to enter the postseason “bubble.”

Bieber’s combination of unhittable stuff and pinpoint command clashed with the Yankees’ uber-patient offense, which ranked fourth in the majors in pitches per plate appearance (4.1). Their strategy was obvious: Jump on fastballs early in the count and don’t give Bieber the opportunity to put them away with his assortment of nasty breaking pitches.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu rifled Bieber’s third pitch of the game, a fastball, into right field for a single, and right fielder Aaron Judge smashed the next pitch, a first-pitch fastball, for a two-run homer.

Bieber had allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 starts in 2020, blanking his opponent in five of those starts, but four pitches into Tuesday night’s postseason opener, he was already down a pair of runs. He had faced 90 batters at home during the regular season, and not a single one of them had homered off him — but Judge did, two batters into Bieber’s postseason debut.

For Judge, it was his first homer since returning from the injured list in early August. The injuries and inconsistency up and down the Yankees’ roster provided the subtext for the maddening, streaky quality of their play. They started the season on a 16-6 roll, stumbled through a 5-15 skid, reeled off 10 straight wins in mid-September, then went 2-6 over the final eight games of the regular season.

But baseball’s expanded, 16-team postseason — put in place for this pandemic-shortened season — created a lesser sense of urgency at the top of the standings, and for an experienced, pedigreed team such as the Yankees, the postseason represents a renewed opportunity.

In the seventh inning Tuesday night, as Torres stood on first base following an RBI single — the fourth hit of the game for a player whose numbers were down across the board this season — Judge caught his attention in the visitors’ dugout, pointed to his wrist and mouthed the words, “It’s time.”

After what the Yankees did to the best pitcher in baseball Tuesday night, Judge’s small gesture of encouragement toward his teammate might have also represented a warning to the rest of the sport.

