For the defensive line, the strongest position group on Washington’s roster, this is the second injury loss it has suffered this week. On Monday, top backup defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn biceps. These are the first significant injuries to a team that, at least until Sunday, had managed to avoid the spate of injuries sweeping the rest of the league.
In Young’s stead, veteran Ryan Kerrigan will likely return to the starting lineup opposite fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat. The tandem faces a tough task in containing the Baltimore Ravens’ dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league Most Valuable Player.
Washington addressed its depth at end earlier this week by elevating Nate Orchard from the practice squad to the active roster. The team’s top reserves, though, will likely be former linebacker Ryan Anderson and seventh-round pick James Smith-Williams.
