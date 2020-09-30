At the last second, Gauff went with her gut and did something she hadn't done in a tennis match in six years. She pulled black leggings on under her sleek, navy blue tennis skirt.

“Honestly, the last time I remember doing that is when I was, like, 10,” said Gauff, who upset 2019 semifinalist Johanna Konta in the first round. “I used to play, I don’t know, little tournaments in the winter in Georgia. We were all wearing leg stuff. It brought me back to when we were younger, we used to have these pocket warmers. In between points, we would hold them to warm up our hands.”

The 16-year-old, who grew up in Georgia and Florida, is one of many willing participants in the sartorial moment sweeping Roland Garros this year, where a four-months-delayed French Open means players are confronting rainy, mid-50s conditions and layering is the trend du jour.

On Sunday, the tournament’s opening day, 2015 champion Stanislas Wawrinka joined in by wearing a chic, white, mock-neck base layer under his regular shirt. U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka found a piece bold enough to match her personality — she walked onto the court for her first match wearing a hot pink Nike puffer jacket. Leggings stuffed under skirts and jackets zipped up over dresses have been so ubiquitous in the tournament’s opening days that 26-year-old Aussie Daria Gavrilova joked that Serena Williams copied her outfit when they both played in black cold-weather gear.

Even 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay” and an unofficial tank-top czar, came prepared. His baby-blue outfit actually has sleeves this year.

In a sport where short skirts are optimized for movement, not protection from the elements, and sleeveless tops are the norm, some of the usually streamlined outfits look haphazardly thrown together.

“I’m pretty sure this is my first-ever pro tournament, maybe even tournament in general, playing in weather like this,” Gauff said.

Tennis, though an outdoor sport, is not meant for the cold. The four major tournaments are played at some of the hottest times of the year in their respective regions, and in non-pandemic years, the ATP and WTA tours head to more temperate climates in Asia and the Middle East after the U.S. Open wraps in New York in early September. European tournaments from September through the end of the year are typically held indoors.

That makes this year’s French Open, the second Grand Slam held during the novel coronavirus pandemic, different. Even those playing under the new closed roof on the tournament’s main stage, Court Philippe Chatrier, aren’t totally shielded from the chill.

“For sure, it’s tough conditions here,” Wawrinka said after defeating Andy Murray in his opening match. “Heavy, slow, cold. Completely different than normal.”

Cool air is easy enough to dress for, but playing on clay in chilly weather is a different hurdle entirely. Many players at Roland Garros have said the clay courts are playing even slower than usual in the heavy, damp weather.

Azarenka, who was so cold in a rain delay during her first-round match that she walked off the court rather than stay in her chair as instructed, said she was concerned about sliding in the unusual conditions.

The courts may be slow, but the light rain that has blanketed Paris all week also makes them more slippery than normal.

“Because it was wet, rainy, I think that’s why it wasn’t easy,” Kei Nishikori said after his opening match. “[The weather being a] little bit colder makes the surface a little bit hard. Makes a lot of difference.”

But no facet of the tournament has received more ire from players than the new balls the French Tennis Federation debuted this year. The tournament switched from Babolat to Wilson in November, a change player after player has bemoaned.

The Wilson balls, when coupled with the cool weather, are heavier, harder (they’ve been compared to a rock) and don’t bounce as high, which doesn’t exactly suit clay-court tennis. Clay rewards heavy spin and is a naturally slower surface on which a slow ball can make things positively plodding.

It’s leading some players — including Petra Kvitova and Alexander Zverev, among some of the sport’s harder hitters — to string their rackets with less tension. Less tension generally gives a player more power on groundstrokes.

“Some of those balls we were using you wouldn’t give to a dog to chew,” British player Dan Evans said after losing to Nishikori in five sets. “ … Maybe they got it a little wrong with the balls. It’s tough to get that ball to go anywhere. It’s in what month, September, October? That ball’s a bit too heavy, I think.”

But for all the grousing about the ball and the weather that has dominated the first few days of the year’s final major tournament, most players packed at least some self-awareness along with their extra layers.

Tennis isn’t exempt from the economic hardships other sports have faced during the pandemic, and those who rely on tournaments for paychecks — especially those who toil in the sport’s middle and lower levels — are thankful to be playing at all. Even while wearing leggings.

“Right now it’s not easy, but you know, guys, I don’t want to sit here and complain,” Azarenka said, answering her fourth question about the playing conditions in her post-match news conference Sunday. “Because I think people are going through a lot harder things in life than just bad weather playing on the tennis court.”