This week’s question, Wright said, is the one he easily gets asked the most: What’s the team’s new name going to be?

“Here’s the (honest) answer,” Wright wrote. “'Bruh/sis, cut me some slack, we need some time to do this right! We can’t ** this up!'”

Wright explained that Washington is in the midst of a five-phase renaming process, “with a dedicated team of people focused on driving that project forward.” The “Transformation” phase involved introducing the current name — Washington Football Team — and making necessary updates to digital properties and signage at the team’s facilities before the season opener.

Washington has since moved on to the “Discovery” phase, during which the team is soliciting ideas for a new name and brand identity from various groups, including fans. Wright said the team, which has a “Submit Your Idea” form on WashingtonJourney.com, has already received “almost 9,000 submissions to date.”

“This phase will continue throughout the entirety of the 2020 season and will serve as an opportunity for us to gather input from everyone — fans, partners, staff, alumni, community leaders, etc.," Wright explained. “Inclusion is a key part of our journey, and we think it’s critical that we listen to everyone before making a decision.”

The final three phases of the rebranding process are “Insight,” “Creation” and “Execution.”

Before Wright was hired in mid-August, Red Wolves and Red Tails were among the possible replacement names that gained traction with fans on social media. The red wolf is on the brink of going extinct in the wild for a second time, and at least one scientist said Washington becoming the Red Wolves could help save the species. Red Tails would celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first African American aerial combat unit, who broke the color barrier during World War II while flying P-51 fighter units painted with red tails. Air Force will wear “Red Tails” uniforms and helmets to honor the Tuskegee Airmen when it plays Navy on Saturday.

In Wright’s first interview as Washington’s team president, “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan asked him about the team’s new name.

“I know what you all are thinking,” Wright said with a laugh. “You hired a brother and all of a sudden the betting money is on Red Tails. It’s not.”

The team already has up to 8,999 other possibilities to consider.