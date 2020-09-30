September 30, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
What to watch for during Game 1
By Kareem Copeland
Miami Heat (44-29): The Heat have turned into the surprise of the NBA’s Orlando bubble as the No. 5 seed advanced to the Finals after taking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 3-seeded Boston Celtics. Recent champions have been led by superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan and Dwyane Wade and, outside of the 2019 Toronto Raptors and the 2004 Detroit Pistons, the NBA champions typically feature multiple superstars. The Heat don’t have a traditional superstar in Jimmy Butler, even though he’s a five-time all-star who’s been named all-defense four times and All-NBA three times. Third-year center Bam Adebayo, who made his first All-Star Game in 2020, has arguably been the team’s best player during the playoffs by averaging 18.5 points and 11.4 rebounds. Thirty-four-year-old point guard Goran Dragic is averaging a team-high 20.9 points during the playoffs and rookie Tyler Herro has blossomed in the bubble. The 1995 Houston Rockets won the title as the No. 6 seed in the West and hold the record as the lowest seed to win the championship. Many have compared the Heat to the 2004 Pistons as a group that excels as a unit rather than depending on one or two individuals. Not only does Miami have the inspiration of being underdogs, but it is also playing for its first championship since a run of four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014, including two titles, with James.
Los Angeles Lakers (52-19): This is exactly where the Lakers planned to be when they signed LeBron James in the summer of 2018. Last season was a bit of a disaster, but the trade for Anthony Davis pushed all the chips into the middle of the table. The pair are the only teammates to be named first-team All-NBA since Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire in 2006-07 and the Lakers will need both to shine for four more victories. Davis is averaging 28.8 points in the playoffs (ranked No. 5) and James sits at 26.7 (No. 8). None of the other top 18 playoff scorers are still in the bubble. James is not only going for a fourth ring, but every title he wins increases his historical significance. The Michael Jordan or LeBron James argument has raged for years, but James would be the only one to lead three different franchises to a title. Davis and James will do the heavy lifting, but the Lakers need help from role players Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Veterans Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard have provided much-needed defense and energy as of late. A Lakers championship would tie the organization with the Celtics for the most NBA titles at 17.