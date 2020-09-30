Miami Heat (44-29): The Heat have turned into the surprise of the NBA’s Orlando bubble as the No. 5 seed advanced to the Finals after taking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 3-seeded Boston Celtics. Recent champions have been led by superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan and Dwyane Wade and, outside of the 2019 Toronto Raptors and the 2004 Detroit Pistons, the NBA champions typically feature multiple superstars. The Heat don’t have a traditional superstar in Jimmy Butler, even though he’s a five-time all-star who’s been named all-defense four times and All-NBA three times. Third-year center Bam Adebayo, who made his first All-Star Game in 2020, has arguably been the team’s best player during the playoffs by averaging 18.5 points and 11.4 rebounds. Thirty-four-year-old point guard Goran Dragic is averaging a team-high 20.9 points during the playoffs and rookie Tyler Herro has blossomed in the bubble. The 1995 Houston Rockets won the title as the No. 6 seed in the West and hold the record as the lowest seed to win the championship. Many have compared the Heat to the 2004 Pistons as a group that excels as a unit rather than depending on one or two individuals. Not only does Miami have the inspiration of being underdogs, but it is also playing for its first championship since a run of four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014, including two titles, with James.