The league has imposed fines totaling at least $1.75 million for violations of these rules during games. Mask-wearing is required for coaches and other staff members and merely recommended for players on the sideline in most NFL stadiums. It is required for home games of the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, under applicable local and state guidelines.
The NFL fined five head coaches — Seattle’s Pete Carroll, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Denver’s Vic Fangio, Sean Payton of New Orleans and Jon Gruden of Las Vegas — $100,000 apiece for Week 2 noncompliance. The Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos, Saints and Raiders were fined $250,000 each.
“While we saw significant progress in Week 3 with compliance from club personnel, wearing of protective equipment is still not universal, and this lack of compliance creates unnecessary risk to game day participants,” the NFL said in Wednesday’s memo.
The league’s new warning on mask-wearing comes with the NFL dealing with its first disruption of the 2020 regular season schedule while it operates during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league announced Wednesday it was postponing Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game in Nashville until Monday or Tuesday. The Titans had four players and five other members of their organization test positive this week for the coronavirus.
“We are only through Week 3 of the season,” Wednesday’s memo said. “If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing requirements[,] will put the 2020 season at risk. … Selective or inconsistent compliance threatens to undermine fan confidence in our health and safety protocols and the competitive fairness and integrity of the NFL season.”