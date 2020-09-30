On Tuesday — one day after leading the Chiefs to a win over the host Baltimore Ravens that cemented his team’s status as a favorite to get back to the Super Bowl — Mahomes and his fiancee announced that she is pregnant.

Brittany Matthews, who has been dating Mahomes since they were in high school in Texas, shared a photo of herself holding an ultrasound image, with Mahomes behind her.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” she wrote in a caption.

Mahomes soon followed by posting a detail of the photo that zoomed in on the ultrasound image, as well as on her engagement ring. He added a red heart emoji.

The 25-year-olds have yet to announce a wedding date, but it may not happen for a while to judge from their latest family project. Per reports, this will be the first child for both Mahomes and Matthews.

At the start of September, Mahomes shared a photo of himself and Matthews embracing in the Arrowhead Stadium luxury suite where he popped the question. He added a joking reference in the caption to the fact that multiple rings of great significance were handed out that evening.

Sharing the same photo, Matthews wrote, “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Their relationship goes back approximately nine years, before Mahomes, the son of a former major league pitcher, was even his high school team’s quarterback. A safety as a sophomore, he took over the offense the following season and went on to stardom at Texas Tech before the Chiefs traded up to snare him with the 10th pick in the 2017 draft.

Matthews was a standout athlete who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler before signing with a professional team in Iceland. She has since launched a career as a personal trainer.

Mahomes spent most of his rookie season with the Chiefs as a backup to Alex Smith but played well in a Week 17 start and impressed Kansas City enough that the team quickly traded Smith to Washington. Given the reins in 2018, Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes and was named the NFL’s MVP.

He missed some of the 2019 season with ankle and knee injuries, but Mahomes was fully healthy for a postseason run that ended with the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win since 1970 and the second in franchise history. In July, the team rewarded its superstar quarterback with a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million.