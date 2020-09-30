The league regarded Wednesday’s one positive test as an encouraging development and a signal that, without a wider spread of the virus among the Titans, the league likely can proceed with playing this weekend’s scheduled game in Nashville between Tennessee and the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.
It was not immediately clear, however, whether the NFL intends to play the game Sunday as scheduled or perhaps move it to Monday night to give the Titans some practice time this week. Playing the game Tuesday or moving it to later in the season also have been mentioned as possibilities. But Wednesday’s testing results increase the chances that the game will be kept on Sunday or perhaps moved back by only one day.
The Minnesota Vikings had no positive tests in the testing results returned Wednesday, the league also confirmed.
The Titans and Vikings, who played each other Sunday in Minneapolis, shut down their facilities and suspended in-person team activities Tuesday after the eight positive tests by the Titans. The Vikings have had no positive test results since Sunday’s game.
The Vikings are scheduled to play Sunday in Houston against the Texans. The league continues to plan for that game to be played Sunday as scheduled.
The testing results returned Wednesday came from tests performed Tuesday.
The Titans announced Tuesday that they had placed defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice-squad tight end Tommy Hudson on the team’s covid-19 reserve list, which can be utilized for players who test positive or for those found through contact-tracing methods to have been exposed to the virus.