One Titans player tested positive for the coronavirus in testing results returned Wednesday morning, according to the NFL. That new positive test came in addition to the eight confirmed positive test results for the Titans — including three players and five other team personnel — returned Tuesday, constituting the first coronavirus outbreak on an NFL team this season.

The league regarded Wednesday’s one positive test as an encouraging development and a signal that, without a wider spread of the virus among the Titans, the league likely could proceed with playing the Titans-Steelers game during Week 4 of the season, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Moving the game to later in the season also had been mentioned among the possibilities. But Wednesday’s testing results increased the chances that the game would be moved back by only a day or two.

The Minnesota Vikings had no positive tests in the testing results returned Wednesday, the league also confirmed.

The Titans and Vikings, who played each other Sunday in Minneapolis, shut down their facilities and suspended in-person team activities Tuesday after the eight positive tests by the Titans. The Vikings have had no positive test results since Sunday’s game.

The Vikings are scheduled to play Sunday in Houston against the Texans. The league continues to plan for that game to be played Sunday as scheduled.

The testing results returned Wednesday came from tests performed Tuesday.