Trump’s claim was quickly disputed by Randy Wade, whose son Shaun plays at Ohio State and is an NFL prospect. Shaun Wade initially opted out of playing in college this season, but recently was allowed to opt back in. “If Trump brought back the [Big Ten], then my name is Shaun Wade and I’m playing slot corner Oct.24th,” Randy Wade tweeted. “These parents, players, fans, coaches, ADs and Medical staff made everything happen … #FakeNews #Fight. Stop turning these young men’s future into politics.”

Trump’s claim has also been questioned by people involved in the Big Ten decision process since he first made it after the conference reversed course and decided, after postponing fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic, that it would play fall football.

“I’m really proud of it, because it was dead,” Trump told Clay Travis of the prospect of fall Big Ten football on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage” almost two weeks ago. “It was totally dead, and I told my people, ‘Look, we’ve got to call.’ I said: ‘Who am I going to call? Who’s the head of it?’ And it was [Big Ten Commissioner] Kevin Warren, who really turned out to be very open about it.”

Although Trump and White House officials indicated federal resources had been made available to the Big Ten, one person familiar with the process told The Washington Post that the conference was not given and had not requested, federal assistance. The conference is paying for daily coronavirus tests for athletes, Warren said when the decision to play was announced.

“President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations,” an unidentified Big Ten university president told NBC at the time. “In fact, when his name came up it was a negative because no one wanted this to be political.”

Trump had been a vocal opponent of the decision by several college football conferences to scrap the fall season and attempt to play in the spring. Of the Power Five conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12 had chosen to move the season to the spring. The Big Ten, with schools in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and Minnesota — important states for Trump’s reelection — was a natural target.

He told Travis of his actions on spurring the Big Ten’s change, including a previously reported phone conversation with Warren to Travis.

“I said: ‘Kevin, look, we’ll help you with testing, we’ll get you everything you need, but you’ve got to get it back for those states. Those states want it. They’re real football states as you can understand, great teams, and very unfair to players,’” the president said to Travis. “It may be their last chance to show their skills to the NFL, so they wouldn’t get that” if there were no fall season.

School officials stressed that science had governed their decision.

“For me, it wasn’t about political pressure,” Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro said. “It wasn’t about money. It wasn’t about lawsuits. It wasn’t about what everyone else is doing. It’s about the unanimous opinion of our medical experts. That sort of evolved over the course of weeks. Even a week ago, I wasn’t convinced to be a part of the unanimous decision to move forward.”