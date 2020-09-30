As Mendenhall joked after the Cavaliers rallied for a 38-20 victory over Duke at Scott Stadium with Davis and Poljan heavily involved, it’s awfully difficult to hide one 6-foot-7 player, much less two, for an extended period.

“Well it’s matchups,” Mendenhall said. “Football’s a game of one-on-ones. Those two players, most matchups will be in our favor. Lots of work still to do on execution and precision and mastery of their craft, but I certainly like the start we have from both of them.”

Davis, a freshman, was named ACC rookie and wide receiver of the week on the strength of a sparkling debut that included 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. His first touchdown catch of 18 yards gave Virginia the lead for good, 24-20, with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter.

One play before that scoring reception, Davis gathered a 39-yard catch from quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who was making the first start of his career. Davis also had a diving 27-yard reception during the drive overturned after video review.

Several of Davis’s catches were contested near the sideline and necessitated him reaching above a defender’s outstretched arms while in the air to control the ball and land inbounds.

“I think we’ve been trying our best to instill confidence in him,” said Virginia senior wide receiver Terrell Jana, one of four captains. “As a true freshman, it’s hard to come out and make plays. My freshman year I didn’t do anything near what he’s doing, but he’s been doing it in practice a lot.”

Davis was not highly recruited and thought to be a project, according to Mendenhall, who credited Cavaliers wide receivers coach Marques Hagans for the accelerated development of the former high school wide receiver and safety from Dorchester, S.C.

Davis is not permitted to speak with the media, per team policy regarding freshmen.

“Probably the biggest challenge is a player that’s youthful, at the very beginning of his career as a first year, learning how to handle some success,” Mendenhall said. “And what that really is going to look like now, week in and week out, day in and day out, and to continue to handle the workload and work ethic with maturity and humility.”

Poljan, meantime, arrived in Charlottesville as a graduate transfer from Central Michigan, where he began his career playing quarterback. He first played tight end in college in 2018, collecting seven receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while also taking snaps at quarterback.

In 2019, Poljan made the switch to tight end for good, starting all 12 games and compiling 33 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns. He was selected second-team all-Mid-American Conference after initially being recruited out of high school as a quarterback, offensive lineman, linebacker and tight end.

Poljan had four receptions for 44 yards against the Blue Devils as Virginia amassed 450 total yards, including 262 passing in the Cavaliers’ first game without graduated starting wide receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois.

“I would compare it to a scenario like playing basketball,” Poljan said of using his wingspan to his advantage. “It’s really just like going up and getting a rebound. It was a lot of fun. A little weird without fans, but overall it was a pretty good starting point.”

Poljan left Central Michigan when the MAC in July announced it would be suspending fall sports for precautionary reasons during the outbreak. Before he could begin practicing with his new teammates though, Poljan had to quarantine as part of the school’s safety protocols.

To pass the time, Poljan constantly studied the Virginia playbook, which allowed him to ease into a new system under offensive coordinator Robert Anae once back onto the field.

He also was able to forge a chemistry with Armstrong given the unusually lengthy time the two spent practicing together after Virginia’s season opener kept getting pushed back because of cancellations and postponements, leaving the Cavaliers among the last in the ACC to play a game.