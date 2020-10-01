Air Force was 3-1, the loss coming at Boise State. Navy was 2-1, the loss coming at Memphis. It was already apparent that both teams were vastly improved; Air Force having gone 5-7 in 2018, while Navy had lived through a 3-10 nightmare of a fall.

The CIC, the trophy all service academy players covet most, was sitting for a second straight year at West Point, Army having swept both teams in 2017 and 2018.

Navy won on that sparkling late afternoon, marching 75 yards to take the lead with 23 seconds left on Malcolm Perry’s three-yard sprint into the end zone. Moments earlier, the Mids had faced fourth and one from the Air Force 15-yard line and Perry had dived forward to pick up the first down — by half the length of the football.

As it turned out, that was the margin by which the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy was decided. Navy went on to beat Army and finish 11-2, one of the great turnaround seasons in college football history. Air Force didn’t lose another game, also finishing 11-2 but coming up those inches short of regaining the CIC.

“It hasn’t been mentioned at all,” Air Force Coach Troy Calhoun said Tuesday during a Zoom news conference when the subject of last year’s game came up. “You don’t really talk about things from one season to another, particularly when it comes to service academy football. That was last year. We’re focused right now strictly on practicing well the rest of the week and being ready for Saturday.”

But this Saturday will be different than other Navy-Air Force Saturdays because of the novel coronavirus. Once upon a time, Navy was supposed to open this season in Ireland against Notre Dame. The pandemic took care of that trip and then wiped out the notion of Notre Dame playing in Annapolis for the first time.

Instead, Navy opened on a disastrous Monday night against Brigham Young, losing 55-3. Then, the Mids’ game against Temple was postponed by three weeks. Two weeks ago, after trailing Tulane 24-0 at halftime, the Mids rallied for what might have been a season-saving 27-24 victory.

Now, they head to Air Force on Saturday with a 1-1 record.

What kind of team will they face? There’s no way to know because Air Force has yet to play a game. When the Mountain West Conference initially decided to not play football this fall, Air Force was granted permission to play Navy and Army — a two-game season.

Dozens of cadets who were on the roster at the end of spring practice were allowed by the academy to drop out of school for the fall semester so that they wouldn’t lose a season of eligibility to play two games, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. According to an academy spokesman, this is an option available to all cadets for health reasons — or, in this case, because of the pandemic.

Then, the Mountain West joined the parade of conferences that reversed course and decided to have a season. The conference is now scheduled to begin play Oct. 24, although Air Force doesn’t have its schedule yet.

“We actually looked for a little bit at trying to schedule a game for September 26,” Calhoun said Tuesday. “Now, we’re waiting on a schedule from the Mountain West.”

One person not happy with the idea of Air Force playing just two games was Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo. The Mids are part of the American Athletic Conference and are currently scheduled to play 11 games — as is Army, unless its postponed game with BYU is rescheduled so it can play 12 games.

Two weeks ago, Niumatalolo complained publicly that he thought it was unfair for Air Force to only play two games while his team and Army played full schedules, blaming it on Pentagon politics. He quickly apologized.

Whether Air Force has any advantage Saturday is certainly questionable. If Navy’s opener against BYU is any sort of harbinger, then the Mids could have an edge over the rusty Falcons, although Niumatalolo had chosen not to have his team do any live hitting in preseason.

In all likelihood, the larger issue for Air Force will be those players who won’t be in uniform. Most significant among the missing Falcons is likely to be quarterback Donald Hammond III. A year ago, Hammond and Navy’s Perry staged a compelling duel before Perry’s heroics finally pushed Navy across the finish line.

Perry is now with the Miami Dolphins, while outside observers don’t know exactly where Hammond is at the moment. The academy listed him in July as “a cadet not in good standing,” which usually means an athlete is ineligible for the coming semester. Hammond was not on the 69-man roster Air Force released on Monday. Haaziq Daniels, a sophomore, is listed as the starter at quarterback, backed up by junior Warren Bryan. But Calhoun mentioned Tuesday that three freshmen were seeing time in practice and that the rest of the week would be used to decide who starts on Saturday.

When specifically asked about Hammond, Calhoun said, “Anyone listed on our roster could play Saturday.”

That would seem to leave Hammond out, meaning Air Force will be starting someone with either little or no experience at quarterback.

The two coaches are remarkably similar in résumé if not in temperament. Calhoun is the guy who never lets anyone see him sweat. Niumatalolo is a self-confessed, “crybaby.” Now in his 13th season, he will be going for his 100th win at Navy. Calhoun, who arrived at his alma mater a year before Niumatalolo taking over at Navy, has 98 wins, including eight in a row to end last season, giving Air Force the FBS’s longest active winning streak.

Both men have bounced back remarkably well from their worst seasons. Air Force was 2-10 in 2013 and came back to go 10-3 a year later. Navy’s turnaround a year ago came after the 3-10 season in 2018, which included a 35-7 loss at Air Force.

There is one similarity between the two men: They don’t like to talk about their records. “I’ve never won a game here,” Calhoun said Tuesday when asked about closing in on his 100th victory. “The players win games.”

Niumatalolo put it more colorfully a few years ago when he became Navy’s all-time winningest coach: “I’ve never made a play, never made a block, never made a tackle,” he said. “I’m just a fat guy who stands in the middle of the field.”