The Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets in a battle between winless teams on “Thursday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network; stream at fubo.tv.
  • What to watch for: Quarterback Brett Rypien makes his first NFL start for the Broncos, becoming their third starting quarterback in four games this season. For the Jets, there has been abundant speculation that the job of Coach Adam Gase is in jeopardy, but the league-owned NFL Network reported that Gase is not necessarily coaching for his job Thursday night. The Jets need a better performance from quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw three interceptions in Sunday’s defeat at Indianapolis.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
October 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
link

What to watch for during Thursday’s Broncos-Jets matchup

By Mark Maske

It’s the 0-3 Broncos against the 0-3 Jets at MetLife Stadium in another less-than-captivating matchup on “Thursday Night Football,” following Bengals-Browns in Week 2 and Dolphins-Jaguars in Week 3. But, hey, it’s NFL football being played, right? Theoretically, at least, that’s better that nothing.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, the nephew of former Washington Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, makes his first NFL start for the Broncos. He becomes the third starter at quarterback in four games this season for Denver. Drew Lock is sidelined by a shoulder injury. Lock was replaced by primary backup Jeff Driskel, but Rypien took over late in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed his first eight passes before throwing an interception.

Rypien, signed in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Boise State, becomes the ninth different starting quarterback for the Broncos since the 2017 season. The team’s roster also includes recently signed former Jaguars starter Blake Bortles.

There has been abundant speculation that the job of Jets Coach Adam Gase is in jeopardy. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is available as a potential interim head coach if Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO, opts to make a change. The league-owned NFL Network reported that Gase is not necessarily coaching for his job Thursday night, however. The Jets need a better performance from quarterback Sam Darnold. He threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by the Colts, in Sunday’s 36-7 defeat at Indianapolis.