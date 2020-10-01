Second-year quarterback Brett Rypien had a good first half for the Broncos in his first NFL start Thursday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rypien, a former undrafted rookie from Boise State who is the nephew of Mark Rypien, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for Washington, threw for a touchdown in a 9-for-11, 141-yard passing half. The winless Broncos lead the winless Jets, 17-13.

“I think he’s looked darn good,” analyst Troy Aikman said of Rypien on the NFL Network broadcast.

Rypien is the third starter at quarterback for the Broncos in four games this season, taking over for Jeff Driskel with Drew Lock sidelined by a shoulder injury. Rypien had relieved Driskel late in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and completed his first eight passes that day before throwing an interception. On Thursday, he connected with rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard touchdown on which Jeudy took the football away from Jets cornerback Pierre Desir.

That led NBA star LeBron James to write on Twitter: “JEUDY!!!!!! Moss’d.”

Rypien also had a 40-yard completion in the half to wideout Tim Patrick.

There were plenty of injuries during a first half played on the MetLife Stadium turf that drew criticism earlier this season from the San Francisco 49ers. It also was a penalty-filled half: The Jets were penalized eight times for 83 yards, and they had four personal fouls.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold left the game after falling heavily on his right shoulder on a sack by Denver’s Alexander Johnson. Aikman said he believed that Darnold suffered a severe injury, perhaps a broken collarbone. But Darnold, after being replaced by Joe Flacco, returned to the game on the following Jets possession and finished the half.