The Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets in a battle between winless teams on “Thursday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network; stream at fubo.tv.
  • What to watch for: Quarterback Brett Rypien makes his first NFL start for the Broncos, becoming their third starting quarterback in four games this season. For the Jets, there has been abundant speculation that the job of Coach Adam Gase is in jeopardy, but the league-owned NFL Network reported that Gase is not necessarily coaching for his job Thursday night. The Jets need a better performance from quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw three interceptions in Sunday’s defeat at Indianapolis.
October 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT
link

Brett Rypien leads Broncos to halftime lead over Jets

By Mark Maske

Second-year quarterback Brett Rypien had a good first half for the Broncos in his first NFL start Thursday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rypien, a former undrafted rookie from Boise State who is the nephew of Mark Rypien, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for Washington, threw for a touchdown in a 9-for-11, 141-yard passing half. The winless Broncos lead the winless Jets, 17-13.

“I think he’s looked darn good,” analyst Troy Aikman said of Rypien on the NFL Network broadcast.

Rypien is the third starter at quarterback for the Broncos in four games this season, taking over for Jeff Driskel with Drew Lock sidelined by a shoulder injury. Rypien had relieved Driskel late in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and completed his first eight passes that day before throwing an interception. On Thursday, he connected with rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard touchdown on which Jeudy took the football away from Jets cornerback Pierre Desir.

That led NBA star LeBron James to write on Twitter: “JEUDY!!!!!! Moss’d.”

Rypien also had a 40-yard completion in the half to wideout Tim Patrick.

There were plenty of injuries during a first half played on the MetLife Stadium turf that drew criticism earlier this season from the San Francisco 49ers. It also was a penalty-filled half: The Jets were penalized eight times for 83 yards, and they had four personal fouls.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold left the game after falling heavily on his right shoulder on a sack by Denver’s Alexander Johnson. Aikman said he believed that Darnold suffered a severe injury, perhaps a broken collarbone. But Darnold, after being replaced by Joe Flacco, returned to the game on the following Jets possession and finished the half.

Earlier, he had a 46-yard touchdown run after eluding a would-be sack by Johnson. That also prompted a Twitter comment by James, who apparently doesn’t have much to do on a night off in the NBA bubble and wrote: “Helluva run by Darnold! The juke move once he got out the pocket was a RB elite move.” (Broncos 17, Jets 13 at halftime)

October 1, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
link

Broncos retake lead as Melvin Gordon awarded touchdown on replay review

By Mark Maske

The Broncos reclaimed the lead on a one-yard touchdown run by tailback Melvin Gordon. He was awarded the touchdown on a review initiated by the replay booth during a Jets timeout after Gordon initially had been ruled down by contact inside the 1-yard line. Brett Rypien had a 40-yard completion to wide receiver Tim Patrick on the drive. Jeff Driskel replaced Rypien for a play and provided a nine-yard run on a quarterback keeper. He slid at the end of the play and was hit in the head, as the Jets were called for the fourth personal foul of the half. (Broncos 17, Jets 10, 1:37 left in the second quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
link

Jets convert interception into field goal to draw even

By Mark Maske

The Jets converted an interception thrown by Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien into a 26-yard field goal by Sam Ficken. It was a second chance on the same drive for Ficken; he missed from 46 yards but the Jets kept possession after a personal foul called on the Broncos for an illegal hit to the head of the long snapper. The Jets moved 55 yards in 11 plays after Rypien threw the interception to Jets cornerback Pierre Desir, who had misplayed a deep pass on an earlier touchdown catch by Denver rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Desir made a nice grab along the sideline for the interception, just managing to get both feet in bounds. The on-field officials called Desir out of bounds for an incompletion, but the Jets got that ruling overturned with an instant replay challenge. (Broncos 10, Jets 10, 6:21 left in the second quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
link

Sam Darnold re-enters the game for Jets

By Mark Maske

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reentered the game, to the surprise of many. Darnold had exited after landing heavily on his right shoulder on a sack, and analyst Troy Aikman said on the NFL Network broadcast he was convinced that Darnold had suffered an injury serious enough to keep him out for the remainder of this game and beyond. But after being examined by the Jets’ medical staff, Darnold returned and took over for backup Joe Flacco on the following Jets’ drive. Darnold was sacked on his first play back. (Broncos 10, Jets 7, 12:00 left in the second quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
link

Brett Rypien-to-Jerry Jeudy touchdown gives Broncos the lead

By Mark Maske

The Broncos have the lead on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Brett Rypien to rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It was the first NFL touchdown pass for Rypien, the former undrafted free agent making his first NFL start, and the first NFL touchdown catch for Jeudy, a celebrated first-round draft choice in April out of Alabama. Jeudy took the football away from Jets cornerback Pierre Desir, who was in position to make the interception. The touchdown was set up by another roughing-the-passer penalty on the Jets. (Broncos 10, Jets 7, 13:09 left in the second quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
link

Sam Darnold injured on sack, Joe Flacco takes over at quarterback for Jets

By Mark Maske

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold left the game one play after falling heavily on his right shoulder on a sack. Joe Flacco took over at quarterback for the Jets. Darnold was spun to the ground by Denver’s Alexander Johnson, who had missed on a sack attempt on Darnold’s 46-yard touchdown run on the previous drive. Darnold landed heavily on his right shoulder. He remained in the game for one more play, on which he handed off to tailback Frank Gore, then walked off the field. Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, entered the game to face his most recent former team, the Broncos. (Jets 7, Broncos 3, 0:59 left in the first quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
link

Brett Rypien leads Broncos on field goal drive

By Mark Maske

The Broncos, with quarterback Brett Rypien making his first NFL start, answered the Jets’ opening touchdown with a field goal. Kicker Brandon McManus connected from 40 yards. The Broncos reached the New York 15-yard line but were pushed back by a false start penalty and a two-yard loss on a third-and-seven completion. Earlier, the Jets defense helped the Broncos’ drive with pass interference and roughing-the-passer penalties. (Jets 7, Broncos 3, 4:45 left in the first quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
link

Jets have first lead of season on Sam Darnold’s long touchdown run

By Mark Maske

The Jets have their first lead of the season after quarterback Sam Darnold did his best Lamar Jackson impression and improvised his way to a 46-yard run for a touchdown on a scramble. Darnold dropped in the pocket and eluded a sack attempt by Denver’s Alexander Johnson, who was unblocked on a blitz. Darnold also sidestepped the Broncos’ Justin Simmons and raced down the middle of the field to the end zone. It’s the longest run by a quarterback this NFL season. (Jets 7, Broncos 0, 11:25 left in the first quarter)

October 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
link

What to watch for during Thursday’s Broncos-Jets matchup

By Mark Maske

It’s the 0-3 Broncos against the 0-3 Jets at MetLife Stadium in another less-than-captivating matchup on “Thursday Night Football,” following Bengals-Browns in Week 2 and Dolphins-Jaguars in Week 3. But, hey, it’s NFL football being played, right? Theoretically, at least, that’s better that nothing.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, the nephew of former Washington Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, makes his first NFL start for the Broncos. He becomes the third starter at quarterback in four games this season for Denver. Drew Lock is sidelined by a shoulder injury. Lock was replaced by primary backup Jeff Driskel, but Rypien took over late in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed his first eight passes before throwing an interception.

Rypien, signed in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Boise State, becomes the ninth different starting quarterback for the Broncos since the 2017 season. The team’s roster also includes recently signed former Jaguars starter Blake Bortles.

There has been abundant speculation that the job of Jets Coach Adam Gase is in jeopardy. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is available as a potential interim head coach if Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO, opts to make a change. The league-owned NFL Network reported that Gase is not necessarily coaching for his job Thursday night, however. The Jets need a better performance from quarterback Sam Darnold. He threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by the Colts, in Sunday’s 36-7 defeat at Indianapolis.