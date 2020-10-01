At the time, 1,300 miles away, Phil Richiuso and his worried family didn’t know the name of the person who helped save his life.

But after Seitz’s stem cells passed through a central line and entered Richiuso’s blood stream, creating a rush of reinforcements against an insidious disease, the connection between strangers 30 years apart was fused.

AD

More than a year passed before they knew one another’s identity. It began with an emotional phone call around Christmas 2013. About 18 months later, they met for the first time.

“A day doesn’t go by,” Richiuso said recently, “that I don’t think about him.”

Seitz, 33, is a backup goalkeeper for D.C. United, his fifth MLS team in a 13-year career. He and his wife, Kate, are nurturing five children in Fairfax County.

AD

Richiuso, 63, is a Navy veteran, retired maintenance manager and deeply religious man married to his wife, Elaine, for 41 years. They have two adult children. After years in Erie, Pa., they moved this summer to coastal New Jersey.

From different orbits, the Seitzes and Richiusos have become de facto relatives, forever linked because of a cheek swab Seitz gave years earlier on behalf of a teammate’s ailing wife, a match in a donor registry and a benevolent act.

AD

“He was in the darkest period of his life, and he had exhausted all other options,” Seitz said. “It was a Hail Mary. There is a lot he has gone through, and this is something that gave him a second chance.”

‘I never expected to get called’

Every Sept. 10, Richiuso celebrates his birthday. And every Sept. 20, he said, he celebrates his “new life.”

AD

That is the anniversary of the 2012 transplant, needed to combat acute myeloid leukemia, which starts in the bone marrow and typically moves into blood and organs.

Richiuso needed a bone-marrow transplant, which was intended to infuse healthy blood-forming stem cells into his body and replace damaged or diseased marrow.

AD

“When my dad was in the midst of his battle, my mom and I would take walks around our block in Erie and wonder, ‘Is this our last year with him?’ ” said Richiuso’s daughter, Jessica. “He has gone through eight more since then. ‘Grateful’ is such a small word to express how we feel.”

Richiuso was hospitalized in June 2012 when, after a minor car accident, blood tests revealed other problems. Some people wait years for a bone marrow match. Many run out of time. The best bet is family. His siblings weren’t compatible.

AD

Richiuso waited and prayed.

“During those couple months,” he said, “there was a lot of soul-searching and crying.”

Then, in September 2012, promising news arrived: The registry had found a match. It wasn’t perfect, but it was close enough to go forward with the transplant.

AD

Weeks earlier in Dallas, where Seitz was in his second season with his third MLS team, an email arrived after practice. It was from a global stem-cell donor registry.

For years, Seitz paid little attention to monthly newsletters from the organization. He was on the registry’s email list because, in 2008, he had submitted a cheek swab as part of a team campaign to help Real Salt Lake teammate Andy Williams’s wife, Marcia, who had leukemia.

“Most of all, we were doing it for Andy and his family,” Seitz said. “I never expected to get called.”

AD

In late summer 2012, the email was personal. It said he was a potential match for a dying patient. No personal information about the patient was shared.

AD

Seitz’s instincts were to follow the lead of his father, Michael. Jon Seitz, Michael’s brother and Chris’s uncle, was battling leukemia. Around the same time Chris was notified of his possible match, Michael was to undergo a special blood-donation procedure.

“I was adamant about doing it,” Chris Seitz said. “It hit close to home. I wanted to be able to do it for someone else.”

‘A risky decision’

It was not a simple path. Donating bone marrow is not like donating blood.

It would mean traveling to Washington for the procedure. Doctors would poke more than 50 holes in Seitz’s lower back to extract marrow from the pelvic bone.

It would mean taking a leave of absence from FC Dallas during the late stretch of a losing season, possibly complicating his employment status because his contract was expiring at the end of the year.

AD

AD

He would have to stay in the hospital for only a day or two but would need weeks to regain his strength.

His wife, Kate, remembered: “As soon as he hung up the phone [with the registry], he said he would talk to the team and do it. I said, ‘Let’s pump the brakes and look into it.’ We needed to do our research.”

Seitz harbored concerns about the physical implications for an athlete who relies on lower-back muscles and hips to do his job. Losing explosiveness to react to a shot or suffering a major injury could cut short his career.

“It was a risky decision, and one that potentially could affect our livelihood,” Seitz said. At the time, he was 25 and making $75,000. Having served as a backup for all but one of his pro seasons, there was no guarantee of future employment in MLS.

AD

“Once he made up his mind on wanting to help someone else,” Kate said, “I jumped on board, and whatever came later we would deal with it.”

AD

Seitz worked with the training staff to learn more about the impact on his body and to formulate a rehab program that might allow him to return to action before the season ended, and then he flew to Washington. Kate was pregnant with their first child and stayed behind. Seitz’s mother, Sharon, traveled from California for support.

The procedure took just an hour, but, Seitz said, “it took a lot out of me."

“I felt really bad for the first two days,” he said. “If you are recovering from ACL surgery, you know what to do. This was different.”

AD

The team’s rehab plan involved low-impact workouts. He was on pace to return to active duty before the season ended but suffered a muscular setback. His season was over. He was voted MLS’s humanitarian of the year.

Confident Seitz could regain fitness and form, Dallas re-signed him.

AD

“I got back to my life and back to soccer,” Seitz said. “But I wondered what his life was like and how it was going.”

'This is the guy whose life you saved’

At least a year must pass before the identity of the donor or recipient is shared. Some people don’t want to know.

“He was literally on death’s door,” Jessica Richiuso said. “Chris saved his life, so of course we wanted to know.”

In the offseason between the 2013 and 2014 campaigns, Seitz checked a message on his cellphone.

“Kate,” Seitz said, “you have to listen to this voice mail.”

Kate said, “He put it on speaker, and I hear this voice saying, ‘This is the guy whose life you saved.’ I lost it.”

Seitz called him back.

“We were both nervous,” Seitz said. “I think he was overwhelmed in terms of being able to finally talk. It was a lot more listening than talking on my end. I listened to how much his life has changed and what it has given him. It was really special.”

AD

Still emotional about the first conversation, Richiuso said, “How do you thank somebody that you didn’t know?”

In May 2015, they met in person for the first time. FC Dallas arranged for Richiuso to attend a home match. His daughter traveled with him.

The day before they were scheduled to meet at the stadium, Seitz called Richiuso at his hotel. Jessica Richiuso remembered Seitz asking, “Can I bring you sandwiches?”

The formal meeting came the next day. The Richiusos received a tour of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex., and prime seats. Richiuso’s wife did not make the trip but penned a poem of thanks, which now hangs on a wall in the Seitz home.

Seitz and Richiuso have not seen one another since. With Seitz now in Washington, though, they are only three hours apart. The novel coronavirus pandemic ended any hopes of a reunion this year. The cancer is in remission, but Richiuso continues to have heart and kidney issues, leaving him vulnerable.

Richiuso and Sietz speak on occasion. Christmas cards and birthday well-wishes are exchanged. Through social media connections, Richiuso has struck up friendships with Seitz’s father and father-in-law, though they’ve never met.

A lifelong New York Yankees fan who says soccer is “the most boring sport I ever saw,” Richiuso watches United matches and pays close attention when Seitz starts.

When he speaks to potential donors, Seitz tells them: “My recipient has had eight more birthdays, been able to see his family eight more years. There are so many positives.

“Are you willing to have two weeks of discomfort, two weeks of being unable to work normally, to save someone’s life? For me, it was a no-brainer.”