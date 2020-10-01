Plenty of challenges await Rivers in Philadelphia, but they are familiar ones. His first task will be to establish relationships with and set expectations for Embiid and Simmons, who have enjoyed modest playoff success together but have yet to reach the conference finals or fully deliver on their potential. During his time with the Clippers, Rivers managed rosters built around Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and more recently around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With 21 years of head coaching experience, including a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Rivers arrives with a level of credibility and experience his predecessor lacked.

“Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love,” Embiid wrote on Twitter. “Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever.”

The 76ers were one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments this season; their offseason decisions to part with Jimmy Butler and sign veterans Al Horford and Tobias Harris blew up in their face. Despite some baffling decisions and poor trades, 76ers ownership opted to retain General Manager Elton Brand rather than significantly shake up the front office. Rivers’s media savvy should help the organization’s image, which took a beating during the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic, when ownership sought to cut employees’ salaries, and during the playoffs, when injuries and poor chemistry led to an early exit.

Rivers arrives with a career record of 943-681 (.581), and he has guided his teams to the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons. Despite that track record, he found himself needing a landing spot after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Rivers’s handing of his rotation and his management of locker room dynamics drew scrutiny after the stunning loss, and the Clippers moved on even though there were two years remaining on an extension Rivers signed in 2019.

Philadelphia’s agreement with Rivers is noteworthy because he was one of several Black coaches to lose their jobs in recent weeks. His hiring in Philadelphia will make him the fifth Black head coach in a 30-team league in which roughly three-quarters of the players are Black. That disparity has been a point of focus for the league office this summer; players have advocated for more Black representation on coaching staffs and in front offices in the wake of social justice protests.

“I don’t see a way to operate a league where the league office [or] the commissioner is dictating to a team who they should or shouldn’t hire or fire, frankly,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. “Having said that, I know we can do better. We have six openings right now [before Rivers’s hiring]. We’re in discussions with all of those teams about making sure there’s a diverse slate of candidates. There is a certain natural ebb and flow to the hiring and firing of coaches, but the number [of Black coaches] is too low right now.”

Philadelphia’s move fills the last remaining coaching vacancy in the Atlantic Division. Earlier this offseason, the New York Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau to replace interim coach Mike Miller, and the Brooklyn Nets hired first-time coach Steve Nash to replace interim coach Jacque Vaughn.