This year, however, NFL fans will get a break, as both Titans-Jags games will air on Sunday afternoons, beamed only to local markets and hidden from general view. But that doesn’t mean the Thursday night slate is devoid of mediocrity: After all, we’ve already seen the Browns play the Bengals and the Dolphins play the Jaguars (there they are!). But those talent-deprived matchups have nothing (or everything, depending on your worldview) on what we’re going to see Thursday night to kick off Week 4.

Jets. Broncos. Two 0-3 teams that are imperfect in their own special ways. Let us count them.

Everyone is injured!

The Jets are slightly better off now than they were entering their Week 3 game against the Colts, when Jets Coach Adam Gase quipped that “whoever has a pulse right now” should be prepared to play. Wideout Jamison Crowder, for instance, should return from a hamstring injury.

The Broncos, on the other hand, are running out of people with pulses. Quarterback Drew Lock is out, with Denver starting recent third-stringer Brett Rypien in his place. Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is probably out for the season with a torn ankle tendon. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey is out for the year with a torn biceps tendon. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the year with a torn ACL. Running back Phillip Lindsay was limited in practice all week with a foot injury and is a major question mark to play. In all, the Broncos have placed five starters on injured reserve already, and the season is three games old.

Gase might be coaching for his job!

After starting the season with three double-digit losses, speculation began to mount that Gase was facing a win-or-else situation Thursday night, the thinking being that firing him during the extended break between Weeks 4 and 5 would give his replacement more time to ease into the job. And while NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport threw water on that scuttlebutt Thursday morning, saying the Jets would consider such a move counterproductive and don’t want to harm quarterback Sam Darnold’s development any more than they already have by firing Gase so early in the season.

But a home loss to an absurdly depleted Broncos team would not be good.

There’s basically no fantasy interest!

After Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Noah Fant (who, again, will be catching balls from a guy with nine career NFL passes), name me one player in this game who can crack a starting fantasy football lineup?

The Jets’ leading fantasy scorer, at least according to the stats compiled by my main season-long league, is someone named Braxton Berrios. Strangely enough, no one in my league has picked him up.

The point spread has gone crazy!

This game opened with the Broncos as three-point road favorites. But then the nation’s more plugged-in gamblers began to think that an injury-addled Denver team starting an undrafted quarterback who was on the practice squad less than two weeks ago should not be a road favorite over anyone, even the Jets. So now, as of this writing, the spread has flipped through zero to New York -1. In any case, this game is why those 1-800-GAMBLER caveats are tacked on to every sportsbook ad.

(NOTE: The author of this story has wagered on this game.)

It gets better!

After Broncos-Jets, the Thursday night slate does actually look much brighter, starting next week with Tom Brady and the Bucs visiting the inexplicably undefeated Bears. In two weeks, Chiefs-Bills should be dynamite. But for now, we’re left with a game in which a Joe Flacco-Blake Bortles quarterback battle is a distinct possibility, as both are still clinging to their professional lives on the Jets and Broncos depth charts, respectively.