Football coach Michael Locksley, men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese are among the coaches who have taken the pay cut. Turgeon, the Terrapins’ men’s basketball coach since 2011, earns a salary of about $3.1 million, the highest of all state employees. Locksley, now in his second year as Maryland’s coach, earns a salary of $2.6 million. Frese made nearly $1.3 million last year. Locksley and Frese have the state’s second- and third-highest salaries.

The earnings of those coaches are made up of a base salary and supplemental income. This pay cut will come from coaches’ supplemental income, which for both Locksley and Turgeon exceeds $2 million.

Evans makes $720,000 per year, which includes supplemental income of $120,000. He will take a 10 percent pay cut from his supplemental pay.

The other head coaches who will take a pay cut are Sasho Cirovski (men’s soccer), Missy Meharg (field hockey), Cathy Reese (women’s lacrosse) and John Tillman (men’s lacrosse). The school’s highest-earning assistant coaches in football and men’s basketball also agreed to the cut.

“This is an incredible demonstration of generosity and commitment to the mission of our athletic department,” Evans said in a statement. “I appreciate these coaches’ continued understanding during these unprecedented times. The pandemic has dealt us a financial crisis that requires difficult decisions. We continue to stay resilient and we will get through this together. Focus on the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes remains our top priority as we are committed to maintaining their student experience to the best of our abilities.”

Maryland Athletics announced a fundraising campaign this week, asking donors to contribute to help fund “the increased operational expenses we face for student-athlete care” because of the coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, Maryland Athletics was already fundraising for a $210 million football facility, a $36 million basketball facility and renovations to Olympic sport facilities that will cost $25 million.

Athletic departments around the country have struggled financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament meant schools did not receive their usual revenue distribution from the NCAA. Some athletic departments have lost revenue from student fees and donations.

The Big Ten deciding to play football this fall will help Maryland’s athletic department, but the school will not recoup all its losses. The conference will not allow fans into games this season and teams are playing a shortened schedule, which will hurt typical revenue streams.