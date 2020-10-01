Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he expects Rivera to be on the sideline Sunday when Washington hosts the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field.

“He wasn’t feeling well, so when he’s not here, I step in, and that’s what we did,” Del Rio said. “I was able to have a conversation with him about the roster and about game-planning prior to him exiting. But when he left, then I step in.”

Rivera announced his diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma Aug. 20 and, after conferring with his doctors, anticipated some days to be harder than others. The same week Washington kicked off its season, Rivera began a treatment regimen that includes three chemo sessions — one every 21 days — and seven weeks of proton therapy, a form of radiation.

Del Rio was appointed to serve as the team’s interim head coach when Rivera was unable to coach, be it in team meetings, practice, or even game days. Del Rio stepped in Sept. 8, when Rivera had to miss practice following his first chemo treatment, and has filled in again this week.

“He’s provided a pretty good blueprint for us to work from, so coaches basically carry on,” Del Rio told reporters via video conference Thursday. “For him, personally, obviously he’s dealing with something that’s a big challenge, and like everything he’s done in his life, he’s facing it head-on and giving it everything he has. It’s a battle. He’s battling right now. He’s tough as can be and doing what he can, and as coaches and players, we just have to do everything we can to carry on the message and the things we know he’s about, and to make sure we’re doing a good job with it.”

Del Rio served a similar role in Denver in 2013, when he was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator and took over for a month while then-head coach John Fox recovered from heart surgery. Fox was away from the Broncos’ facility entirely during that span, but stayed in touch with Del Rio and Denver’s other coaches to keep close tabs on the team and its daily operations.

Rivera has so far remained a regular presence at Washington’s facility, carrying on with his full gamut of responsibilities as coach and de facto general manager. Del Rio said he expects Rivera to coach the team versus Baltimore, but added that if plans change, he and the rest of the assistants are prepared.

“Well, I’m prepared at any point to step in, even in the middle of a game if it were to come up,” Del Rio said. “ … I have encouraged him to take care of himself and understand that we will carry on and make him proud. So, first and foremost, I’d like to see him take care of himself. We’re going to support him in every way we can, and that’s basically the way we’re approaching it.”