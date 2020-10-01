“I lost it because I know what this team has gone through,” Donovan said. “I know how hard it was for them to even take the field tonight given everything that happened, and then for it to happen again a week later was just devastating for me.”

AD

The Rising player, identified as Junior Flemmings, remained in the game when the second half began. Loyal players took a knee, then walked off, forfeiting a match in which they were leading 3-1 and ending their chances of advancing to the playoffs.

AD

Flemmings denied using a slur and said his teammates would back him up in a statement in which he said, “I respect all of my opponents equally.” He went on to say that he had been “mauled and ridiculed online with no opportunity to defend myself,” adding, “I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement.”

The USL Championship said in a statement that the incident is under investigation. “Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches,” it said.

AD

Donovan, the team’s manager and executive vice president, said his players “went through a really hard incident last week in the L.A. match and we made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don’t belong in our game.”

AD

Martin revealed that he is gay in during June — Pride Month — in 2018, announcing on social media what he said his family, friends and teammates had long known.

“Representation is huge,” Martin told The Post at the time. “Having role models in any workplace in any setting in life is important. The fact is, there aren’t enough professional athletes that are good role models for kids that are growing up that are gay.

AD

“People need to know that it doesn’t matter what sexuality you are, how old you are, what race. It doesn’t matter. You’re going to be received well on a team as long as you’re a good teammate and do your job every day.”

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Reuter, Flemmings called Martin a “batty boy,” a Jamaican slur, and Reuter tweeted that “multiple sources” confirmed as much. After halftime, Donovon said he spoke to the referee, who explained that he couldn’t remove the player because he didn’t understand what the expression meant. Donovan went to Phoenix Coach Rick Schantz, who did not remove the player.

Donovan said that he and Loyal players regretted not acting last week after the racial incident and vowed to make a statement. So, Wednesday night, they had approached the Phoenix team and planned to stop the game in the 71st minute, the time when Elijah Martin was allegedly targeted, holding up a banner saying “We will speak, we will act.” After halftime, they decided to act if Flemmings was still on the field.

“Our guys, to their immense credit, said we were not going to stand for this. They were very clear in that moment that they were giving up all hopes of making the playoffs, even though they were beating one of the best teams in the league, handily.

AD

AD

“They said it doesn’t matter. There are things more important in life and we have to stick up for what we believe in.”