Only 11 fillies have won a Triple Crown race, none since Rachel Alexandra at the Preakness in 2009, and even seeing a female horse entered in one of the sport’s three marquee events has become a rarity. For one, the Kentucky Derby’s points-based qualification system — introduced in 2013 — means any filly who hopes to run on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs would have to compete against colts in pre-Derby qualifiers before they might be physically ready.

AD

AD

“Day in and day out, a colt is heavier and more able to withstand the rigors of training at that age,” Rick Arthur, equine director at both the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and the California Horse Racing Board, said in 2016. “Fillies don’t really catch up [with colts] until near the end of their 3-year-old career.”

For another, the Kentucky Oaks’s $1.25 million purse and more beatable field makes that race hard to pass up.

As Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas said in 2009, ahead of Rachel Alexandra’s Preakness win, it takes a certain kind of filly — and a certain type of race — to make it work in the Triple Crown.

“You have to have a filly that is exceptional within her own class,” Lukas said. “Against her own gender, is she extraordinary? She can’t be just another good filly. Secondly, she has to have a running style that would put her in a high cruising speed where she can stay up close early. They can’t come from left field. I’ve tried that with a few different fillies and it doesn’t seem to work.

AD

AD

“Then you look at their pedigrees and have to see that they have the breeding to go a mile and a quarter or, in the case of the Preakness, a mile and three-sixteenths. Lastly, you look around and see if there is a Secretariat, a Seattle Slew or a Spectacular Bid in the race. If you don’t have one of those and, instead, have five or six evenly matched horses, then you know you can win it.”

Rachel Alexandra fit the bill in 2009. She didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby because her handlers at the time thought it unseemly for a filly to run in a race full of colts. Instead, they ran her in the Kentucky Oaks, the annual race for fillies held on the Friday of Derby Week at Churchill Downs. But after Rachel Alexandra’s record 20¼-length win — and her lucrative sale to a new ownership group — there was no question about her next race: that year’s Preakness, in which she held off Kentucky Derby long-shot winner Mine That Bird to become the first filly to win the Preakness Stakes since 1924.

“Gender doesn’t matter,” Jess Jackson, Rachel Alexandra’s co-owner, told The Washington Post after the race. “A thoroughbred wants to run. If a filly is as good as the colts, she ought to compete. That was my position, and that’s why we came.”

AD

AD

Rachel Alexandra would win her remaining three races that year and took home the Eclipse Award for American racehorse of the year.

Swiss Skydiver, who has been given 6-1 odds out of the No. 4 post for Saturday’s race, doesn’t have quite the same pedigree, but she’s still plenty accomplished. She won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished 1½ lengths behind winner Shedaresthedevil at the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4. In her only other race against male horses, she finished second to fellow Preakness entrant Art Collector at the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11.

“I think if she wins a race like this you’ve got to include her possible horse of the year,” McPeek said this week. “She’s danced every dance and she’s been hickory and she had entertained the fan base like probably no filly in years. I think it’s a chance to make history.”