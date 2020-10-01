Yet the Titans are scheduled to play their Week 4 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, either Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. The Steelers are practicing as normal this week. The Titans? Not so much.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said in a video news conference Wednesday. “But… this is the hand that we’re dealt and we have to do whatever it takes to get ourselves ready to play. Whenever the league says the game will take place, then we have to be ready to play as soon as we step on that field, no matter what kind of obstacles and circumstances we have to overcome along the way. So [it’s] definitely a different-looking week, a challenging week but an exciting week in the fact that we get to play a really good football team coming to town and have a big challenge on our hands.”

The Titans, to their credit, appear to have accepted the situation and the accompanying competitive inequity. Coach Mike Vrabel said that when he spoke to his players remotely Wednesday, they were ready to get going on their unusual workweek.

“They said: ‘Coach, we’ll play whenever they want us to play and under any circumstances. We’ll prepare the best that we can and we’ll play,’ ” Vrabel said Wednesday. “There’s been no pushback. I asked this morning to just check in mentally to see where they were. Guys were understanding of the situation. Guys weren’t looking to point fingers or blame anybody. They were looking for ways to make us better and help us out during this situation.”

Not everyone in the NFL has been as understanding about football life in a pandemic. Before the season, coaches such as the Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott and the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer complained about some teams having fans at home games while other teams could not.

But playing an NFL season in a pandemic means living with some competitive inequities. The Titans get it.

“We’re confident that when we are allowed back in the building that the league will give us ample time to practice,” Vrabel said. “We’ve worked on short weeks before. We’ve played three games in 13 days. I’m sure the other team that we’ve played before has had a few extra days of practice.”

The NFL announced Wednesday that the game will be played Monday or Tuesday. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin called Monday “a strong possibility.” Even if the Titans get on the practice field this weekend, their practice time will be far more limited than Pittsburgh’s.

“It’s a different week,” Tannehill said. “It’ll be a lot of communication, really talking through all the looks, trying to watch them on tape together through Zoom. When we are able to get on the field, whenever that may be, [the focus will be on] talking through those looks in person and being able to make the adjustments on the fly. So, yeah, [it’s] not your traditional on-the-practice-field, see-all-the-looks type of week. But we have to be able to adapt and adjust and be able to communicate those looks and adjustments through virtual settings.”

The Titans, at least, had some preparation for this during the NFL’s all-virtual offseason.