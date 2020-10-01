“I’m still dealing with it, so I couldn’t really tell you,” he said. “A lot of people are still hitting me up saying that I should stay home and put on for my city. And that’s definitely a good image, but everybody has their own route.”

AD

AD

From his first day at Wise, Farooq made the most of his routes, doing a little bit of everything for the powerhouse Pumas. His first Division I scholarship offer came three games into his freshman season, from the Terps. In the two years since, he has earned All-Met honors twice, including a First Team selection last fall as a defensive back, and helped Wise to another Maryland 4A title.

All the while, the offers streamed in. Farooq said the most hectic period of his recruitment was sophomore year, when college coaches were first allowed to contact him directly.

“My phone was like frozen from so many text messages,” he said.

At the end of July, Farooq announced his final seven choices: Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma and West Virginia. From there, he narrowed it down to the Sooners and the Terps.

AD

AD

Farooq said he knew by the end of August that Oklahoma would be his choice. But he continued to hear from Maryland right up until Saturday, the day before his commitment.

Farooq’s mind was made up. On Sunday, his mother’s birthday, he announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

In Norman, Farooq will be joining another local mega-prospect in the Class of 2021: Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams. The two have been friends for years, but Farooq said that Williams didn’t put pressure on him to come to Oklahoma.

“I’m definitely excited to go to school with my great friend. It will be a great experience on the field and off campus,” he said. “He recruited me a bit but he always just wanted what was best for me.”

AD

While Williams’s plans for the second semester of his senior season are up in the air, Farooq said he’s committed to staying at Wise for a condensed season in the winter. Now that his decision is made and a three-year recruitment has come to a close, he’s looking forward to playing football again.

Basketball

O’Connell guard Paul Lewis committed to Maryland on Sunday. The four-star point guard is the first player to join the Terps’ Class of 2022.

AD

Paul VI guard Lee Volker committed to Duke women’s basketball on Sunday. The Second Team All-Met selection helped lead the Panthers to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference finals appearance and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in her junior season.

The first player rankings for the Class of 2023 were released by 247Sports on Wednesday. They feature two local prospects in the top 50: DeMatha guard Jacoi Hutchinson (No. 20) and Paul VI guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (No. 45).