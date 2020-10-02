Besides, they have lofty potential and United (2-7-5) could use the help.

“He is going to continue to get games,” Coach Ben Olsen said of the 5-foot-5, 135-pound rookie. “It’s a great experience for him. With all our youngsters, it’s pretty clear to them that it’s also there for the taking. If they show me on game day we have a better chance of winning with the youngsters on the field, they will play.”

Nyeman, who turns 17 next month, might return to the lineup Saturday against Atlanta at Audi Field. After logging 80 minutes across four appearances as a substitute, he went the distance in the 2-0 defeat to the New England Revolution last Sunday.

Russell Canouse’s return from a red-card suspension this weekend might bump Nyeman from the lineup. However, Canouse is also working himself back into shape after a recent injury layoff and could end up coming off the bench.

Asked if Nyeman is ready for regular starts, Olsen said, “He is not going to have much of a choice. … We are running out of options” in defensive midfield.

Nyeman and Júnior Moreno are the only other healthy defensive midfielders in a formation that requires two of them. And Moreno will miss multiple matches soon while with the Venezuelan national team for 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nyeman credited the coaches and players for mentoring and emboldening him.

“They probably know me better than I do sometimes and they give me some encouraging words before the game and after the game,” he said. “There are some things I can’t do and sometimes, because it’s my first game, I am going to try not to make mistakes and stay on the safe side. They tell me I am capable of doing a lot more than I was.”

Nyeman settled into the match against New England, partnering with Moreno to help blank the visitors until the last five minutes. He also displayed an ability to possess the ball and distribute.

“At a young age, to be that composed and dictate the game, is something to see,” captain Steven Birnbaum said.

All three D.C. teenagers have started since MLS resumed the season in home markets in August. Winger Kevin Paredes, 17, received six straight assignments before a hamstring injury sidelined him last week. Winger Griffin Yow, 18, started last weekend for the first time this year and second time in his career.

All three passed through United’s academy before signing pro contracts in the past 19 months. While Yow and Paredes are originally from the metro area, Nyeman is from Liberia and moved with his family to suburban Washington in 2013.

At the time he signed last fall, Nyeman was the youngest first-team player with United since Freddy Adu (age 14) in 2004.

Nyeman resides in Riverdale Park, Md., near the University of Maryland, with his mother and 13-year-old brother. An aunt usually provides rides to training and games.

Had the season not been interrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Nyeman would’ve received regular starts with second-division Loudoun United. Last year, as an amateur, he played with the Leesburg-based developmental team.

After MLS restarted this summer at the Disney World tournament, the organization decided it was best for the teenage trio to remain with the first team for league matches. Olsen needed players, and those three figured to benefit from being around seasoned pros and getting some playing time.

Nyeman said he prepared for “being ready for anything and waiting for my opportunity.” His MLS debut came Aug. 29 at Philadelphia.

The ascent of D.C.'s young players has caught the eye of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, not for the senior squad but for integration into the under-20 and under-23 national teams in the future.

“Those are good examples,” Berhalter said, “of young players making a good impact in the league.”

Nyeman took note of Berhalter’s comments.

“It’s a good thing to have in the back of your head, that people are always watching,” he said, adding that he is “using those positive words to fuel [my] hunger.”

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Audi Field.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News. Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: D.C. 2-7-5, 11 points; Atlanta 4-8-2, 14 points.