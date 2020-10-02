Buzz, that coveted element of American life, has alighted in a state capital where people tell of having lacked buzz for some while. It has whooshed in as it does so often and so oddly — upon but one famous human. That human, the native Floridian and longtime Texan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, whose dazzling NFL career as “Prime Time” ran from 1989 to 2005, and who coordinates a Texas high school football offense until December, has signed on to replenish Jackson State. That’s the storied HBCU from the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 99 NFL players and a whopping four Hall of Famers, and whose five most recent seasons went 3-8, 3-8, 3-8, 5-5 and 4-8, at a place that does not see itself as 18-37 across five-year periods.

Suddenly, disbelief (that such a marriage could occur) has turned into disbelief (that such a marriage has occurred). Jackson State got what university president Thomas K. Hudson called “a slam dunk, home run hire,” and what Athletic Director Ashley Robinson called “probably one of the best college football hires in the country, and I’m talking about Power Fives, all of them mixed together.” College football as a whole got an alluring experiment with a bushel of questions.

How much can a big dose of fame help a program from the second tier, the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)? Might a prized recruit or several see Sanders as a GPS to the NFL and their choice as bolstering HBCUs at another wretched time in American social history? Can great players coach? And: If Jackson State, its FCS-leading fan base and its mighty band “Sonic Boom of the South” and its “Coach Prime” could reach a Celebration Bowl, that bustling, 5-year-old annual game and celebration of the deeply impressive history of HBCUs, whew, wouldn’t Atlanta have itself a weekend?

AD

AD

Before all those questions, Robert Brazile had a question: “The Deion Sanders?”

There at home in Mobile, Ala., sat the former Jackson State (1972-75) and Houston Oilers (1975-84) linebacker, with his family including his parents, whom he had brought over because Hurricane Sally had savaged their electricity. Brazile, 67, adores Jackson State, still frequents Jackson to buy his favorite sausage and fish competitively with fellow alums and NFLers Vernon Perry and Eddie Payton, and remembers how he and college teammate Walter Payton cried out of homesickness one Christmas morning as roommates at a national all-star game, then vowed, “We’ve got to do this for Jackson State.”

A lifetime later in September 2020, the phone rang.

AD

“‘It’s Hall of Fame 312,’” Brazile answered as he does since induction in 2018.

AD

“‘This is Deion Sanders.’”

“I said, ’The Deion Sanders?’”

They have never met.

“Yeah.”

“I said, ‘So not a rumor, huh?’”

“‘No, it’s not.’”

“‘Oh my god, Deion.’”

“Oh my god,” Brazile said. “This is such a boost. Certain things give me chills when I hear the news.”

The early rumors hadn’t fooled current Jackson State players either. They weren’t born during peak “Prime” — “I wasn’t even thought of,” said linebacker Keonte Hampton, born in 1998 — but they know Sanders through three veins: his TV-analyst roles, their older relatives and their presence in a generation that might know more than any, ever, about culture that preceded its birth.

AD

They’ve got YouTube when others didn’t, and Hampton has a grandmother, Jerlean Cummings, who adored “Prime Time” from way back, would attend all of Hampton’s youth games and would holler, “‘Prime Time!’ You look like ‘Prime Time!’”

AD

By the prime time of Sunday, Sept. 20, Hampton long since had heard ample guff from friends and hometown sorts because his school wasn’t big-time enough or televised enough. Then, on a Zoom call with Sanders, Hampton said, “You should have seen everybody’s eyes.”

“And the football kids were sitting there like: ‘Are you serious? It’s not real. Come on. Y’all playing. Deion Sanders is coming to coach us?’” said Robinson, the athletic director.

That really was the 53-year-old Hall of Famer who revolutionized self-marketing even as a collegian at Florida State, donning a “J” cap at a Sept. 21 rally, standing before the lectern and pausing for a brief cry. “These are tears that you don’t understand the prayers that have been made,” he, really him, said. “These are tears that have accompanied me through this journey. These are tears of satisfaction, Mr. President. These are tears of joy, Ashley. These are tears that establish how proud I am to stand before my people. I said, to stand before my people.”

AD

AD

He reminded how Jackson State “established a tradition here that I believe that we can reestablish.” And, so: “I believe the men that I sat and looked into their eyes on that Zoom call yesterday can win SWAC championships. I believe the ‘Sonic Boom’ is the best thing since peanut butter and jelly. I believe that our commitment to excellence academically can continue. I believe that our student enrollment can increase. I believe that the crime in this community could cease. I believe that these young men that we’re raising gon’ be pillars in the community, not only professional football players but professionals.”

“He motivated me,” Maniki Baldwin said from the ticket line Thursday. She’s a 41-year-old native Jacksonian who has attended football games since around age 5, and she sustains the ritual with her aunt Patricia Greenfield at 60,492-seat Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, which drew an FCS-leading 33,762 per game in 2019. Said Baldwin, “We always have something posted about something negative, so it’s good to have something positive.”

“Basically, we’re excited about it,” said Rudy Allen, an alumnus, a fan for three decades and another native Jacksonian in the ticket line. “I think the ‘Prime Time’ name itself carries a lot of weight. I think that it’s a good opportunity to get a chance to be spotlighted, a better opportunity for them to be seen by the scouts. … It’s a good thing not only for Jackson State but for the SWAC in general and the state of Mississippi.”

AD

AD

“Everybody here is talking about it and it’s been a while since Jackson had something of this magnitude to happen, so everybody’s riding that horse now,” said John Mondy, an alumnus and a real estate agent in a town of real estate agents abuzz since Sanders tweeted some desired housing specifics and the Jackson Clarion-Ledger ran a story suggesting mansion possibilities.

“It does matter,” Allen said of Sanders’s fame.

It does matter across generations, but it also had to stop mattering too much as an athletic director and a university president sat down with a prospective coach who happened to be wildly famous already.

Both Hudson, the president, and Robinson, the athletic director, had grown up in Jackson, the latter a basketball point guard at Murrah High and then Mississippi Valley State. Hudson joined the world in 1977, Robinson in 1979. Both would have been teenagers in 1994-95 and 1995-96, the seasons Sanders won Super Bowls for both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Both would have felt hearts fluttering back then, Hudson as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Robinson as a Cowboys fan. “When you’re 17, it’s always cool to meet someone who’s famous,” Hudson said. “You don’t want to become so jaded. I mean, we grew up in Jackson. Famous people weren’t walking around the street.”

AD

AD

They weren’t teens anymore, and Hudson had gained an academic’s appreciation for Sanders’s revolutionary place in the annals of American self-marketing. “You can’t help but to appreciate that story, right?” he said. “You know, a person who saw, ‘Hey, I’m not a quarterback. I’m not White. I’m an African-American defensive back.’ The way he was able to break through was very admirable, and do so in a quality way, not notorious, but very famous.”

Now they held executive positions with the considerable American task of hiring a football coach. Robinson told of fielding the seemingly “thousands” of calls, then having contact from Sanders, then researching some, then: “You start thinking about some of the things that he’s done, and, you know, first time meeting him, I was so focused on the vision for Jackson State and so focused on getting this right. It was more of: ‘I want to see how bad you really want to be here. I want to get that feeling that, hey, I want to be comfortable when I make this recommendation to the president.’ And he did all of that. He checked all those boxes. He made me feel comfortable. We had real conversations.”

Next, Hudson viewed it from the construct of interviewing an applicant the athletic director had recommended.

AD

AD

In a 30-minute interview this week, Hudson referred four times to the solidity of Sanders’s core. “You’re dealing with, at his core, a real solid person, a person who is grounded, grounded in faith, grounded in belief in not just of himself but of a higher power and the purpose of what he’s doing,” the president said. “And so those are things that really come across when you have the chance to really kind of sit eye-to-eye the way you and I are doing. And that’s what going to come across to those recruits, that’s what’s going to come across to our alumni, those kids who he has to get to fight for him, which is why we believe this was a slam dunk, home run hire, to use the different lingo.”

Of a decline he based on “lack of access to those top players,” he said: “We have that access. We have a person that can get in those rooms.”