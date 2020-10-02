Refusing to give up football, he became Westfield’s manager. He handed out water. He cut and broke down film for the coaching staff. He did whatever he was able to do — “almost like a coach,” Bulldogs Coach Kyle Simmons said.

When Motamedi saw “Rudy,” he hatched a dream of one defining moment in a Westfield uniform. The next summer, in 2015, he nervously requested to see Simmons after practice and asked whether he could dress for a game that fall.

The coach’s first thought: “How are we going to make it happen?” His next thought: “We owe this to him.”

Doctors cleared Motamedi to play under the terms that he would not engage in any contact. Simmons figured out a way to accommodate that. The manager would dress on senior night against Chantilly, line up at wide receiver, go in motion before the snap and then watch a running play called “Pro 43 A.J.”

The Bulldogs won the state championship that year and again the year after that and again the year after that. They have played in far bigger games than senior night against Chantilly. However, understated moments such as Motamedi’s lone snap often provide the biggest thrills of a season. They do not change the outcome of the game, and they typically do not show up in the next day’s news clippings. But they come around a few times a year. To those who experience them, they can be the defining moments of fall — and even young adulthood.

A year later, the circumstances were flipped, with Chantilly providing a dream night for one of its seniors in a game against Westfield.

Chantilly’s senior night honored team manager Jeffrey Creighton, who was a dedicated aide for three years. He was diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that can have features of autism.

Chantilly’s coach at the time, Mike Lalli, put Creighton in the game at wide receiver for one play, again with no contact. When Creighton came off the field, the crowd erupted, chanting his name. His friends on the sideline swarmed him with congratulations.

“Especially the seniors who had him for three years, he was really part of the group,” said Lalli, now Simmons’s offensive coordinator at Westfield. “He would get them excited for the games. He just loved coming to the games on Friday and running out through the smoke. It meant more to him than most of the other kids on the team. I think they kind of put a little bit more value into their game because they saw how much enjoyment he had.”

Creighton was always happy to be around the team, happy to wear a jersey, happy to stand on the sidelines. But, innocently, he did often ask the coaches when it would be his turn to play. His mother, Andrea, wondered whether something like that could happen. Before she could bring it up, Lalli surprised her when she was picking up Jeffrey one night. The coach asked whether he could put Jeffrey in a game.

“Our intention when he started managing the football team was just to get him exposure to real life,” Andrea Creighton said. And so the answer was yes.

After the season, Lalli had a special gift: He let Jeffrey keep his helmet. It sits on his dresser at home to this day.

Like that keepsake, the memories have endured.

Motamedi went on to George Mason and became a manager for the basketball team, but he heard about Creighton’s appearance in the same rivalry game one year later. He thought of how he felt when he went in the game.

“I am losing it in emotion,” he recalled. “I am crying. I’m trying to hold back tears, but I just realized that all that hard work and pain I went through knowing that I was told by so many people: ‘You can’t play football. It’s just not possible. You need to just smell the roses, just realize what you are and what role you have now.’ ”

Coaching, Simmons said, is like investing money without ever seeing an earnings report: You think you’re making a difference, but you rarely see any evidence of it. Nights such as the one when Motamedi realized his dream were the rare exceptions.

“There are those moments that are unscripted, that you don’t prepare for,” Simmons said. “They lighten the moment. They put things in perspective.”