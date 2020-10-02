Should the title of this be “Who to watch for in Game 2” instead? That seems more apt.

Miami’s three leading scorers were injured in their 116-98 loss in Game 1, with forward Jimmy Butler rolling his ankle, center Bam Adebayo straining his neck and point guard Goran Dragic suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Seeing how the Heat adjust is without a doubt the No. 1 point of interest for Game 2.

Both Adebayo and Dragic are both out for Friday’s bout, but even with Butler playing, the Heat will have a ton of ground to make up. Butler isn’t just leading the team with 20.8 points per game in the postseason, he also handles all the little things for Miami that might not show up in the stat sheet and he’s their best one-on-one defender on LeBron James. That’s a lot for a guy playing through an ankle injury to handle.

As for Miami’s reserves, expect to see a good bit of rookie Kendrick Nunn (18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Game 1). An undrafted guard out of Illinois and Oakland University, he’s no stranger to the starting lineup having racked up 67 regular-season starts and overachieving in just about all of them. Big man Kelly Olynyk (four points on 1-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in Game 1) could see more minutes as Adebayo’s backup.