The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: James and the Lakers made it look easy in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, rebounding quickly from a slow start to dominate the Heat, 116-98, on Wednesday. Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both exited Game 1 early with injuries, and are out for Game 2.
  • Live score and stats
October 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
Anthony Davis is taking over

By Ava Wallace

The Lakers lead 92-79 with 3:56 to play in the third quarter.

Game 2 is now an Anthony Davis showcase. The Lakers’ big man is certainly the most entertaining thing about this game, which Los Angeles looks to have securely wrapped up late in the third quarter. He’s got 30 points and has missed just one shot, and they aren’t your run-of-the-mill layups. With 4:37 left in the period Davis charged in from the top of the arc to grab a rebound with one gigantic right arm, landed, jumped again and hit a short jumper with his left with three Heat defenders in front of him. It’s cheat-code stuff.

October 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
Halftime: Lakers lead 68-54

By Ava Wallace

In case anyone was doubtful, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are important for Miami. Los Angeles has shown that with 30 points in the paint in the first half and 55.3 percent shooting from the floor.

The Heat’s defense just can’t keep up, and it’s not for lack of effort — they actually look like the team that’s playing harder through the end of the first half; the Lakers just have the personnel. Miami is desperately missing a versatile, defensive big (Kelly Olynyk ain’t cutting it) to keep up with Anthony Davis, who leads Los Angeles with 15 points. LeBron James has 12 points and six assists.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler has 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds while Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder added nine points apiece, but their offense isn’t the biggest issue thus far in Game 2.

October 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Lakers are in control but Heat keep things close in the second quarter

By Ava Wallace

Lost Angeles leads 52-45 late in the second quarter.

Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder are keeping Miami in this game while the Lakers continue their excellent shooting night (52.5 percent from the floor).

Butler took maybe a one minute break at the start of the second quarter before checking back in and providing the spark his team needed to keep Los Angeles from running away with things. He had seven assists with four minutes left and has done a great job getting to the foul line, where he’s made 7 of 8.

Meanwhile: backup Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has three fouls, which could be a touch problematic for Miami.

October 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
End of first quarter: Lakers lead 29-23

By Ava Wallace

It’s just a six-point lead for Los Angeles, but make no mistake — the Lakers look comfortable and in control at the end of the first quarter. LeBron James has had little problem penetrating Miami’s zone defense to dish four assists, and Anthony Davis leads all scorers with eight points.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is unsurprisingly doing a little bit of everything and he’s got a team-high five points, four rebounds and four assists to show for it after playing the entire first quarter. Los Angeles wasted no time cracking the zone that tripped up Boston for all too long and the question for Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra in the second quarter is if he needs to switch up the defense or double down on the contrast of playing styles.

October 2, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
Lakers bully the Heat for a 20-14 lead in the first quarter

By Ava Wallace

Tyler Herro became the youngest player to start in an NBA Finals game Friday when he started in place of Goran Dragic for the Miami Heat, and early on that factoid felt all too fitting. The Lakers started the game looking like schoolyard bullies and the Heat looked timid without their chief rim protector Bam Adebayo to provide any resistance for Lakers big man Dwight Howard. Howard established himself in the post early on and Los Angeles cranked out 12 points in the paint in the first eight minutes. It wasn’t exactly pretty for Miami, despite a relatively close score, and Coach Erik Spoelstra turned to Kelly Olynyk early to try to stop the bleeding.

October 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
Miami goes with Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard for Game 2 starting lineup

By Ava Wallace

With Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Goran Dragic (foot) out, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra is going to bubble sensation Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard in the starting lineup.

October 2, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 2

By Ava Wallace

Should the title of this be “Who to watch for in Game 2” instead? That seems more apt.

Miami’s three leading scorers were injured in their 116-98 loss in Game 1, with forward Jimmy Butler rolling his ankle, center Bam Adebayo straining his neck and point guard Goran Dragic suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Seeing how the Heat adjust is without a doubt the No. 1 point of interest for Game 2.

Both Adebayo and Dragic are both out for Friday’s bout, but even with Butler playing, the Heat will have a ton of ground to make up. Butler isn’t just leading the team with 20.8 points per game in the postseason, he also handles all the little things for Miami that might not show up in the stat sheet and he’s their best one-on-one defender on LeBron James. That’s a lot for a guy playing through an ankle injury to handle.

As for Miami’s reserves, expect to see a good bit of rookie Kendrick Nunn (18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Game 1). An undrafted guard out of Illinois and Oakland University, he’s no stranger to the starting lineup having racked up 67 regular-season starts and overachieving in just about all of them. Big man Kelly Olynyk (four points on 1-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in Game 1) could see more minutes as Adebayo’s backup.

The Lakers’ task is simpler. With James and Anthony Davis leading the way and a deep bench behind them, pretty much all Los Angeles needs to do is not get cocky.