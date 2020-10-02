Six years later, the Marlins again did the unthinkable. In the 2003 NLDS, they once again took the Giants to task, this time in four games. The 2003 NLCS will primarily be remembered less for what the Marlins or Cubs did, but rather because of a Game 6 gaffe by a fan named Steve Bartman, who reached over the left field wall to attempt to reach a ball that was catchable for Chicago’s Moises Alou. The Marlins took Game 7 and went on to beat Derek Jeter and the powerhouse New York Yankees in six games to claim the franchise’s second World Series title.

Fast forward to 2020 and Jeter now owns the Marlins, who stayed afloat in one of the choppiest seasons in baseball history. The team was decimated by MLB’s biggest novel coronavirus outbreak during its opening series of the season, forcing the club to replace more than half its roster while the infected players took a bus from Philadelphia back to Miami.

The team didn’t play again for nine days, a significant amount of time to miss in a full 162-game schedule, let alone a condensed 60-game sprint caused by the pandemic. The club then won five straight to an improbable 7-1 start with a subpar roster. After losing 105 games in 2019, the team ended the 2020 campaign with a 31-29 record, its first winning season since 2009.

On Friday, the perennial underdog rejoiced in its seventh straight postseason series victory by proudly sporting “Miami Bottom Feeders” T-shirts, a callback to a comment made by Ricky Bottalico in late July.

“You have to beat the bottom feeders,” the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher said regarding Miami’s Opening Day win in the City of Brotherly Love.

Sixto Sanchez, Miami’s top prize in a February 2019 trade that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Phillies, made his postseason debut Sunday, striking out six Cubs batters and allowing just four hits over five shutout innings. The Dominican fireballer hit 98 to 100 miles per hour on 42 of his 89 pitches. A Garrett Cooper solo home run and a Magneuris Sierra RBI single to score Lewis Brinson in the seventh inning were the only runs needed by Miami. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, closer Brandon Kintzler, who led the team with 12 regular season saves, struck out Jason Kipnis to send the Marlins to the NLDS for the first time in 17 years.

“This was the craziest year I’ve ever played in by far,” said Marlins right fielder and 13-year MLB veteran Matt Joyce.

Miami is one of several remarkable postseason story lines. The Minnesota Twins, eliminated by the Houston Astros on Wednesday, have lost 18 consecutive postseason games. Their last playoff victory was Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS against the Yankees. The Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series, are now 1-7 in their past eight playoff games.

On Wednesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, the Marlins will face their NL East rival and the three-time defending division champion Braves in the NLDS. The Braves happened to earn their own postseason milestone this week, winning a playoff series for the first time since 2001. Miami’s 4-6 record against Atlanta in 2020 included an embarrassing 29-9 drubbing on Sept. 9. The Marlins are 13-35 against the Braves over the past three seasons. Miami’s series victory in early September was their first against Atlanta since the end of the 2017 season.