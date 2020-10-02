The MVP awards, given out annually to one player each from the American and National leagues after a vote by members of the baseball writers’ group, officially had been named the Kenesaw Mountain Landis Memorial Baseball Award after Major League Baseball’s first commissioner, who presided over the league from 1920 to 1944, when he died at the age of 78. The BBWAA named the MVP awards after him that year.

But in the modern era, Landis has been seen as someone who resisted integrating the game. Though he said that any team was free to sign Black players, none did so during his term as commissioner. (Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Dodgers took place more than two years after Landis’s death.)

In the wake of this year’s protests for racial justice, a number of former MVP winners have called on the BBWAA to remove Landis’s name from the award.

“His name should not be represented on a plaque or award of honor, especially at this day and time,” 1995 National League MVP Barry Larkin told the Associated Press.

Said three-time MVP Mike Schmidt: “If you’re looking to expose individuals in baseball’s history who promoted racism by continuing to close baseball’s doors to men of color, Kenesaw Landis would be a candidate."

A number of baseball writers suggested Friday that the award be named after the late Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the only player to win the MVP award in both the American and National leagues and the first Black man to be named manager of an MLB team. Robinson was alternately cantankerous toward and — because of his uncommon candor — beloved by the people who covered him.

“He grasped the concept of an ‘adversarial relationship’ with the press. That didn’t mean he liked it,” The Post’s Thomas Boswell wrote upon Robinson’s death in February 2019. “Once, after I criticized his managing, he made a sweeping gesture of stabbing himself in the back as he passed me. And he wasn’t smiling.”