It began with White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, battling an ankle injury, promptly ripping a ball to the gap in left-center field. Laureano sprinted to the wall, corralled the ball and, as he went to throw to second, exclaimed: "Damn! He can f---ing run.”

“He’s hurt," Laureano explained after the play. "That’s why I wanted to throw it.”

Commentator Dave Flemming offered: “Well, that’s part of doing live television.”

When Jimenez was visited by the White Sox trainer and left the game, apparently aggravating his ankle injury while legging out the double, Laureano said, “He’s too young!”

It was just the beginning for Laureano, though. After he caught a fly ball, Chicago’s Luis Robert singled to center. Laureano gasped, “Oh yeah,” as he charged the ball and then unleashed a throw to the plate with an audible grunt.

Though the run scored easily, Flemming and his partner Jessica Mendoza got an immediate reaction from Laureano, who seemed to initially think he might have a play at home.

“Did you think you had a chance to get him?” Laureano was asked.

“It was too slow,” Laureano said, in reference to the speed of the hit. “It’s okay."

He added, “That Robert guy is on fire now.”

Any baseball fan will recognize the in-game interviews that have become ubiquitous on national telecasts; they traditionally consisted of managers offering milquetoast observations about things like their pitchers’ command early in the game. Broadcasters have experimented in recent years with players in the field: Fox has interviewed players during the All-Star Game, and ESPN during spring training. Mookie Betts, then with the Boston Red Sox, delivered a memorable segment in 2018. Talking about his infant daughters’ dirty diapers, he said: "Man, she’s nasty. Nobody ever explained that. You don’t really know about what goes into these diapers. So public service announcement: Brace yourself. It is not fun.”

But in a do-or-die playoff game, Laureano’s commentary offered a new dynamic. It was a remarkable window for viewers into a player with the season on the line. And it quickly became controversial.

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of their series Thursday night, manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he would no longer allow his players to participate in live in-game interviews after his third baseman Justin Turner was mic’d up during Game 1. Roberts said he found out Turner would be wearing the microphone an hour before the game, and signaled that there may be friction between players who want exposure and teams that may frown upon it.

ESPN’s Vice President of Production, Mark Gross, said the network met with baseball officials during the off-season and requested more access to players. The network began experimenting in spring training, when two players wore a microphone simultaneously during a game and were able to talk to each other and announcers.

During the regular season, players were interviewed live from the field during Sunday Night telecasts. Gross said ESPN got MLB’s approval to continue making requests of players for the playoffs. Sometimes the answer comes back yes and sometimes no, he said.

Asked about Roberts’ criticism, Gross said, “That’s fair. We don’t want to intrude or get in the way. Almost all of the players have said, ‘No problem, just talk to me.' But we certainly respect the fact they’re working."

Ultimately, Gross said, the interviews are a good way to showcase individual players in a sport that has trouble marketing its stars. “People walk away with a better feel for the A’s and being in center field,” he said. “I give Major League Baseball credit for being more aggressive.”