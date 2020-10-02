On Saturday in Baltimore, Authentic will likely have to contend with Swiss Skydiver and Ny Traffic on the early lead. Whenever three need-to-lead types are in the same race, it’s best to discount all of them. There is simply too much energy wasted by the horses trying to establish themselves at the front.

Art Collector, meanwhile, has shown he can win on the lead, like he did in the Ellis Park Derby, a listed stakes race. He won the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes by stalking the early front-runners at the first (half-mile marker in routes) and second call (three-quarter mile). And he won a seven-furlong optional claiming race at Churchill Downs in May despite being seventh by 6¾ lengths with three-eighths of a mile to go. That’s why he is a dangerous horse in this race and the likely winner.

Front runners Front runners Stalkers Pressers Closers Swiss Skydiver Swiss Skydiver Art Collector Excession Mr. Big News Ny Traffic Ny Traffic Liveyourbeastlife Max Player Authentic Authentic Jesus’ Team Pneumatic Thousand Words

To decide who could be joining him on the board, we first need to discount some horses altogether. Liveyourbeastlife and Jesus’ Team exit the Jim Dandy Stakes, where the pace and final speed time were below average, indicating an unimpressive performance by all involved. Thousand Words has won three route races (a mile or longer) but in only one of those was he more than a head back at the second call. He will likely be too far back at the three-quarter mile mark to make an impact in this one. Excession hasn’t been able to rally back into a race since breaking his maiden for his lone career win at Churchill Downs in November as a 2-year-old.

That leaves Pneumatic, Max Player and Mr. Big News as potential contenders.

Pneumatic enters as a winner of the Pegasus Stakes, where the pace was below average with an above-average final speed figure, meaning he got away with leisurely fractions en route to a strong performance. Max Player passed horses down the stretch in the Kentucky Derby, the Travers Stakes and the Belmont Stakes despite being five, four and seven horses wide, respectively, in each race. Mr. Big News overcame a wide trip in the Kentucky Derby to hang on to third place, setting a career-high Brisnet speed figure (101) in the process. His trainer, Bret Calhoun, has also done well in graded stakes events, finishing in the money 47 percent of the time, with a hefty 95 cents returned for every $2 win bet wagered on his entries.

Here’s how you could go about creating a trifecta ticket using these horses.

$1 trifecta: Art Collector with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News

50-cent trifecta: Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Art Collector with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News

50-cent trifecta: Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Art Collector

Here’s how you could go about creating a superfecta ticket using these horses.

$1 super: Art Collector with Pneumatic with Max Player, Mr. Big News with Max Player, Mr. Big News

10-cent super: Art Collector with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News with Pneumatic, Max Player, Mr. Big News

10-cent super: Art Collector with Pneumatic with Max Player, Mr. Big News with ALL