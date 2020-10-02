“I’m thrilled to be able to get a chance to play Clemson again,” Mendenhall said Monday of the country’s top-ranked team during a Zoom call with the media. “Having earned the chance to play them in the ACC championship game last year, it just accelerated our program. It exposed deficiencies.”

Of which there were many, including yielding 619 yards of total offense, the most in an ACC championship game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s four passing touchdowns also set an ACC championship game record on the way to the Tigers’ 62-17 mauling in which the Heisman Trophy contender sat out the fourth quarter.

Virginia scored its second fewest points of the season, although record-setting quarterback Bryce Perkins amassed 324 yards of total offense and threw two touchdowns. He also tossed two of the Coastal Division champions’ three interceptions.

The other came from Brennan Armstrong, the backup last season who since has ascended to starter following a training camp competition with Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State. Armstrong made his starting debut last weekend in a 38-20 win against Duke.

The sophomore left-hander completed 24 of 45 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, both to freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (6 feet 7, 210 pounds), but also had two interceptions. His second landed in the chest of linebacker Rocky Shelton about midway through the third quarter and set up Duke’s go-ahead touchdown.

“You come here to Virginia, you get taught to be resilient,” said Armstrong, who subsequently directed three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, “and it just manifests itself in our daily lives.”

Armstrong is the most notable first-time starter this season, but the Cavaliers also have new starters at two wide receiver spots and tight end. Nick Grant, meanwhile, is playing his first full season as the starting field cornerback, occupying what teammates call the most demanding position on defense.

The field cornerback is responsible for the entire route tree and rarely receives safety help.

Last year, Bryce Hall began the season as the starting field cornerback but missed the final eight games after dislocating his ankle and tearing ligaments in his left knee while blocking a punt. The New York Jets selected Hall in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft.

Grant moved to that position in Hall’s absence, and Clemson frequently targeted the relatively inexperienced corner in the ACC championship game. Having played mostly special teams one season prior, Grant labored in coverage against wide receiver Tee Higgins, who had 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins was named the ACC championship game’s most outstanding player, with Grant saying he took personal responsibility for the lopsided result.

“I feel like that was the first time a lot of us got truly embarrassed like that on national television, especially on a big stage in the ACC championship,” said Grant, who collected one of Virginia’s five interceptions against Duke. “We understand now going into the season, no matter what, whether we were going to play them in this regular season or not, all roads lead to Clemson to win the ACC.”

Higgins went 33rd overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the draft. The Tigers also are without Justyn Ross, who is out for the season after surgery for congenital fusion in his spine. Ross caught 112 passes with 17 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

Still, Clemson’s roster is filled with five-star recruits at the position, most notably Joseph Ngata, a sophomore who did not play extensively last season because Higgins was in front of him on the depth chart.

Adding to the degree of difficulty in winning at Memorial Stadium is Clemson having had an extra week to prepare for its ACC home opener after defeating Wake Forest, 37-13, on the road and The Citadel, 49-0.

Roughly 19,000 fans are expected amid the novel coronavirus pandemic thanks to special permission for large gatherings from Gov. Henry McMaster (R), the South Carolina department of commerce and the department of health and environmental control.

The Tigers have not lost in Death Valley since Nov. 12, 2016. Their 23-game home winning streak is the longest in major college football.