Stewart returned to the Storm in the bubble, and Seattle didn’t miss a beat in 2020, tying Las Vegas for the league’s best record (18-4) and advancing to meet the Aces in the WNBA Finals, which begin Friday.

AD

“I play basketball to win,” the 26-year-old Stewart said. “I guess, if you win or you lose dictates how you feel how the season went. To be back in the Finals is exactly where we wanted to be. We know that we weren’t satisfied with anything less than being back here and bringing the trophy home.

AD

“Being out last year kind of made me appreciate winning a little bit more. Made me appreciate everything I was able to do on the basketball court a little bit more, especially when I wasn’t able to do it.”

Stewart’s storybook scenario is three victories from being realized, but the current MVP is standing in the way. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces into the Finals, and Las Vegas owns the No. 1 seed after beating the Storm in both regular season meetings.

AD

At the conclusion of an odd year in which the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the league into a bubble at the IMG Academy, the WNBA gets to put a bow on its season with a showcase clash of its biggest young stars.

“Anybody in sports loves to have your one and two seeds ultimately competing for a championship,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Lots of star power.

AD

“For the last few years the MVPs have been in the Finals. … We’re excited for this matchup, for sure.”

It was fair to wonder whether Stewart could return to the form that, in her four years in the league, has seen her named a two-time all-star, rookie of the year, MVP and Finals MVP. She answered the doubts by averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

AD

As strong a season as she had, she was MVP runner-up to Wilson.

Wilson, 24, missed a month of the 2019 season with an ankle injury. She was named an all-star for the second time in two years but was shut out of the postseason honors, and the Aces lost to the Mystics in the semifinal round.

Las Vegas seemed poised for another deep run before guard Kelsey Plum, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, tore her Achilles’ tendon in June. The addition of Angel McCoughtry helped stabilize things, but Wilson, who averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and a league-high two blocks, was the driving force. She broke out in tears when she was surprised with the MVP award at what she thought was a team meeting with officials.

AD

AD

“The biggest thing was just the feeling of being counted out,” Wilson said. “I was the underdog coming into the season. We were the underdog coming into the season. For us to play the way we’ve been playing and prove a lot of people wrong … was just a moment where it’s like ‘Wow, you’ve changed people’s outlook.’”

Aces Coach Bill Laimbeer added, “This year she came with that mind-set of, 'Okay, this is my basketball team. I have a responsibility.’ … She wants to win championships. She wants to win a lot of championships.”

Each team has something to prove.

The Storm wants to show it’s still the dominant team from 2018 now that it has all of its firepower back, though backup guard Sami Whitcomb recently returned to Australia to be with her wife for the birth of their child.

AD

The Aces are trying to add some hardware to cement their status in the league’s elite.

AD

“I haven’t coached very many players that are as complete as [Stewart],” Storm Coach Gary Kloppenburg said, “with the work ethic and just knowledge of the game. … LeBron, Kobe, as far as just basketball acumen and the ability to find a way to win, she ranks right up there with that group of players.

“I don’t know if you really can stop a great player like [Wilson]. She’s improved her game. Now she really doesn’t have a weakness. . . . You just try to minimize her touches, if you can. Try to keep her in a crowd and box her out.”