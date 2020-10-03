With the Washington Football Team’s decision to abandon its former nickname over the summer, Red Tails was among several popular choices by those suggesting a rebrand for the NFL franchise.
In 2013, a Red Tails design finished in second place out of almost 2,000 submissions in a national contest seeking rebrand ideas in case Washington ever changed its name.
Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. (TAI), the nonprofit dedicated to honoring the accomplishments of those who contributed to the Tuskegee Airmen experience, said in July that it would support Washington rebranding its name to Red Tails.
“If the Washington D.C. NFL franchise chooses to rename themselves as the Washington Red Tails, it would honor the Tuskegee Airmen legacy and be symbolic for all of America.“ TAI said in a statement to Deadspin. “Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated would be honored and pleased to work with the organization during and after the process should this name be adopted.”
Gen. Leon Johnson, TAI’s national president, told The Post at the time that neither the team nor the group were in communication about the name.
“We don’t want to get in the middle of the decision being made by the franchise," Johnson said, "but if they choose Red Tails and want to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, we want to make sure that it’s done in the right manner.”
