Gibson, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the 1981 class, was a nine-time all-star, two-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series series. His death falls on the 52nd anniversary of his 17-strikeout performance against the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series. That season Gibson won the National League MVP with a 1.12 ERA, 13 shutouts and 268 strikeouts over 34 starts. In his 17-year career with the Cardinals, Gibson delivered five 20-win seasons and boasted a winning record in all but his first two and final two seasons. The Omaha native pitched from 1959 to 1975 and still remains St. Louis’s franchise leader in wins (251), complete games (255), shutouts (56), strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched (3,884.1).

“When it rains, it pours,” Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said after Friday’s game. “We knew he wasn’t in great shape the last couple of days and somewhat recently. It’s another big loss right there with Lou that is hard to swallow. For the Gibson family, our hearts and prayers go out to them. We know he’s in a place with more comfort and peace but it’s a big loss for our organization.

AD

AD

Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, who struck out eight and allowed one run Friday, had grown to know Gibson over the years.

“That one hurts,” Flaherty said. “I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to his family and everybody who was close to him. He was a legend, first and foremost. Somebody who I was lucky enough to develop a relationship with, was lucky enough to learn from. You don’t get that from people like that very often. You don’t get the opportunity to learn from somebody of that caliber and somebody who was that good very often.”

Flaherty said the last message Gibson gave him was, “Be a man, be you.”

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was asked about his contract status after the game but declined to answer the question, instead reflecting on Gibson’s passing.

AD

“The game is a game. You can lose a game but when you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it’s just hard,” an emotional Molina said. “I just want to say I wish his family the best. We lost another one. Cardinal Nation lost another one.”

AD

“Everything that I’ve talked about Bob Gibson stood for — he stood up for himself, he stood up for his teammates. He was an elite athlete, an elite competitor. He was a winner. I think he would have enjoyed playing on this team. We’re going to miss him.”

Dave Stewart, who posted four 20-win seasons and won three World Series over the course of a 16-year career, offered his condolences.

“As much as I wanted be, tried to be like Bob Gibson, there was only one Bob Gibson,” Stewart tweeted. “My deepest sympathy to the Gibson family. RIP to the #1 starter of the Black Aces.”

Former outfielder Jim Edmonds, who spent eight seasons with the Cardinals, remembered Gibson for his personality.