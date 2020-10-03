In fact, with two of their regular starting pitchers injured and not quite ready to return, the Padres used 26 pitchers in the 27 innings of their series against the Cardinals.

They don’t make ‘em like they used to. They don’t make pitchers now who throw 28 complete games, including 13 shutouts, in one season, with a 1.12 ERA like Gibby did in ’68.

That’s what you are thinking, right? You know you are. I’ve been getting that email for 20 years. Why can’t pitchers go more than seven innings? Or six? Or rive?, And why, in recent postseasons, are some starters congratulated for lasting just four innings? What’s happened to the sport, to the pitching breed and to toughness?

I’d like to reverse that. The premise is backward. In recent years, when you are watching peak Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and a handful of others who throw close to 100 mph but have one or two wipeout hard-breaking pitches, plus a quirky scary delivery, pinpoint command, fierce demeanor and a willingness to pound an entire lineup inside until they back off the plate, then you are really watching Bob Gibson, but 50 years later.

Gibson was the prototype. They are the excellent imitations and, as some top pitchers now master a fourth or fifth pitch, slightly better forms of the original.

But if the Original Bob Gibson took the mound today, against an era of free swingers who have trouble hitting elite velocity at the top of the zone and elite plunging pitches that dive out of the bottom of the zone, the man known as “Hoot” would be a perfect stylistic fit. I don’t know whether he’d fan 250 a year or 325. But that’s the range. And he’d contend for the Cy Young Award.

A few other pitchers from his era (1959-75), like Sandy Koufax, would translate perfectly, too. Both had the velocity and the electric movement. But plenty of the good ones then would not have the size of the long-armed 6-foot-1 Gibson, nor the all-sport athleticism — Gibson played for the Harlem Globetrotters his first year out of college.

The proof that the pitching descendants of Gibson still exist was very much on display during last week’s first-round series. Gerrit Cole and Clayton Kershaw each struck out 13 in their starts and young Lucas Giolito, another ex-Nat, whiffed 12. They all have slight variations on the Gibson package — swing-and-miss fastball at the letters and an almost unhittable slider, split-finger, curveball or change-up at the knees.

Such pitchers can still dominate, at least for 100 to 115 pitches, until they start to run out of gas. Everybody looks for them — the Stephen Strasburgs with a change-up and curve that look almost the same until they break in opposite directions, or a Patrick Corbin who, like Gibson, can throw his slider at various speeds and with different breaks.

But here is where the modern game diverges from the mythic tradition of pitchers like my high school hero, Warren Spahn, who went 23-7 with 22 complete games when he was 42 years old in 1963. And here is where MLB has no choice but to innovate.

Unless you have some Bob Gibson, or Sandy Koufax in you now, unless you have some vague facsimile of the stuff of those who followed them, like Nolan Ryan, Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson, unless you cruise at 95 to 97 with at least one other high-quality pitch, you are just a food source for hitters.

When I came on the MLB beat full time in 1976, I regularly haunted old-timers games to talk to pitchers like Gibson, Spahn and Koufax and anybody else who flirted with the Hall of Fame. How did you do what you did and why can’t the pitchers that I am covering do it anymore? For more than 25 years, I heard variations of the same answer on why they could pitch 20-plus complete games but, now, three might lead the league.

Spahn may have been the first who told me, but many others, including Gibson, followed. The consensus: Lineup depth. In the eras of Spahn and Gibson, there were rarely more than three or four home run threats against a pitcher who could command a fastball.

Often, those pitchers could cruise through most of the batting order, hitting spots, changing speeds — in other words, pitching — but knowing that “max effort” was not necessary. The worst that would happen was probably a single. If a jam developed, then they’d start “reaching back” for the good stuff, as needed.

In this century, and some of the last, lineups got longer and tougher. Cheating with PEDs, starting with Joe Canseco and a few others as far back as the late 1980s, transformed physiques down the lineup. The result brought the need for max effort on almost every pitch to every hitter. Why? Because you were in a jam as soon as anybody stepped into the box.

Slowly, the ability to max out, but still have enough stuff left to get through a batting order a fourth time, disappeared. The complete game evaporated. In the past decade, many teams have accepted that some starting pitchers can only get through a lineup twice. Hitters have long hated breaking balls. But by the third time they see a junkballer, after going back to the clubhouse to watch their previous at-bats, the mystique has worn off and the bombs start exploding.

The ultimate example of this trend is the Padres’ nine-pitcher shutout to eliminate the Cardinals. Average pitchers can become good ones if they face only handpicked matchups — and not just righty-righty or lefty-lefty but matchups by whether the next few hitters prefer to bat against flyball pitchers or groundball pitchers, hard-throwers or soft-tossers, even those who tend to hit breaking balls, but not change-ups.

In coming days, Gibson will be remembered, and heralded, for many things, including the fierce, borderline terrifying anger that he brought to the mound. Gibson once told a young Goose Gossage, “Half of that plate is mine. Now you’ve got to figure out which half I’m comin’ after.”

In retirement, as he mellowed (slightly) and became willing to show his reflectiveness, he would openly discuss the single source of that anger-turned-to-accomplishment: “I’m not angry now. I was then. Anger came from racism. Of course it did. But racism was a way of life. It was something I had to deal with on a day-to-day basis. … It followed me all the way through my childhood … but also through the first part of my major league career, too. It was there."

This has been a tough year on my old childhood baseball cards, as well as my adult memories: Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Don Larsen, old Senators like Dick Hyde, and characters like Jay Johnstone, who once tackled his manager Tommy Lasorda in a sliding pit in spring training, then led a renegade band of Dodgers in stuffing sawdust into his whole uniform.

When I heard Gibson had passed away, I remembered his blazing-pink 1959 Topps rookie card, No. 514. I searched in my old shoe boxes of cards and almost gave up. Then I realized I’d made it the very first card, in the first row of the first box in its own plastic case — a singular place of honor.