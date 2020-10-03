“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the Patriots said in a written statement Saturday.
Newton’s positive test comes with the NFL dealing with its first outbreak on a team this season. Three more members of the Tennessee Titans, including one player and two team staffers, tested positive in results returned Saturday, according to a person familiar with those testing results. That brought the total number of positive tests for the Titans this week to 16, including eight players and eight other members of the organization.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
