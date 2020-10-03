This weekend could be a bellwether for the rest of the season, at least in terms of fan interest, with two strong SEC matchups (Texas A&M-Alabama, Auburn-Georgia). Of course, the Big Ten’s eventual return could change things, but it seems many are taking a pass on college football this season. Time will tell.

All times Eastern.

Time Time Game TV Noon Noon South Carolina at No. 3 Florida ESPN Noon Noon TCU at No. 9 Texas Fox Noon Noon Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee SEC Network Noon Noon North Carolina State at No. 24 Pittsburgh ACC Network Noon Noon Baylor at West Virginia ABC Noon Noon Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina ESPN2 Noon Noon East Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU 12:30 12:30 Texas San Antonio at UAB MASN2 (in D.C. area) 1:30 1:30 Abilene Christian at Army CBS Sports Network 3:30 3:30 No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama CBS 3:30 3:30 No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College ABC 3:30 3:30 No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas ESPN 3:30 3:30 No. 25 Memphis at SMU ESPN2 3:30 3:30 Texas Tech at Kansas State Fox Sports 1 4 4 Mississippi at Kentucky SEC Network 4 4 Charlotte at Florida Atlantic ESPNU 4 4 Virginia Tech at Duke ACC Network 4 4 Jacksonville State at Florida State MASN (in D.C. area) 6 6 Navy at Air Force CBS Sports Network 7:30 7:30 No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia ESPN 7:30 7:30 Tulsa at No. 11 Central Florida ESPN2 7:30 7:30 Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State SEC Network Alternate 7:30 7:30 No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State ABC 7:30 7:30 No 20 LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:30 7:30 Southern Mississippi at North Texas MASN2 (in D.C. area) 8 8 Virginia at No. 1 Clemson ACC Network

Texas leads its all-time series with TCU, 63-26-1, but the Horned Frogs have evened things out in recent years, going 6-2 over the past eight matchups. The series hasn’t been so lopsided in TCU’s favor since the Horned Frogs won eight of 11 meetings between 1932 and 1942. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a dreadful game in last year’s matchup — a 37-27 TCU win — with four interceptions, but he has thrown 10 touchdown passes against one pick in two high-scoring wins this season. The issues for the Longhorns, at least in last week’s 63-56 overtime win over Texas Tech, have been defense (missed tackles aplenty) and special teams (a fumble on a punt return that was recovered for a touchdown, a blocked punt and an onside kick recovered by the Red Raiders). …

Alabama’s win over Missouri was peak early-season Tide: Take a big lead early with all of those blue-chip starters (in this case 28-3) and then get pretty much anyone of importance off the field in the second half. Unlike early in most seasons, when there are guaranteed to be a number of cream puffs on the schedule, Alabama’s road should get bumpier against visiting Texas A&M, even after the Aggies slogged to a five-point win over Vanderbilt in which they fumbled five times. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score last season against the Crimson Tide, but Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa countered with four touchdown passes. He’s gone, of course, but replacement Mac Jones might have a similar day against an Aggies secondary that has had two players opt out because of novel coronavirus concerns. Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 19-0 all-time against his former assistants, including 3-0 over Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. …