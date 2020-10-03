Forgotten because LSU, eroded by graduation, NFL Draft departures and opt-outs, was tattered in a home loss to Mississippi State.

Forgotten because perennial playoff contender Oklahoma squandered a 21-point lead and lost to Kansas State.

And, frankly, forgotten because Georgia’s status as a legitimate national championship contender will be determined soon enough.

AD

There aren’t many places to completely hide during a 10-game SEC-only schedule, though a trip to Fayetteville figured to be one of them. And the No. 4 Bulldogs (who trailed 7-5 at halftime and didn’t reach the end zone until six minutes remained in the third quarter) may not have escaped against a better team last week as it sorted out its quarterback situation.

AD

Kirby Smart’s team is without Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman, who opted out of the season. It was without Southern California transfer JT Daniels, who received immediate eligibility but wasn’t cleared to play until this week after missing much of last year with a knee injury.

That left D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett, who in an alternate universe with no pandemic would have jostled for the third spot on Georgia’s depth chart. Mathis started and wasn’t effective. Bennett relieved him and was 20 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns. It was a commendable showing for the redshirt junior.

AD

It was also against Arkansas, and Arkansas isn’t Alabama or Florida or any of the other powers still waiting to face the Bulldogs. It’s a group that includes No. 7 Auburn, which makes its way to Athens on Saturday night for what feels like this season’s first true heavyweight matchup.

AD

Daniels is in the mix and presumably will make his Bulldog debut at some point against the Tigers, if not right out of the chute. That may be all Georgia needs to sort itself out on offense. And, in complete fairness, Georgia’s defense largely looked the part in its opener, permitting the Razorbacks just one drive of more than 43 yards.

Nonetheless, there’s at least a little more doubt now about what Georgia will be than there was heading into its opener. No matter how Saturday night plays out, a good chunk of that doubt will be converted into certainty by the time the Bulldogs are done with their unusually early rivalry game against Auburn.

Five with the most at stake

1. Auburn. The Tigers did an admirable job of handling matters against Kentucky, while also taking advantage of a major coaching blunder to ice the game. Now they head to Athens, the first time the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has been played in October since 1936. Rather than serving as one of two decisive late-season games for the Tigers, this should give an early hint at how well they stack up with the top of the SEC.

AD

AD

2. Oklahoma. The No. 18 Sooners (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) have already used their playoff mulligan, and they head to Ames to take on an Iowa State bunch that looked vastly better in its second game (a victory at Texas Christian) than its first (a home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette). We’ll learn a bit about this iteration of Oklahoma this evening.

3. Texas A&M. The No. 13 Aggies weren’t exactly overwhelming in a 17-12 defeat of Vanderbilt to open the season, and now comes a far more severe test: A trip to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama. Texas A&M better not lose three fumbles this week; if it does, the Crimson Tide will waste little time making it clear the Aggies are not a top-tier SEC team.

4. North Carolina. The No. 12 Tar Heels didn’t play the last two weekends; a Sept. 19 game against Charlotte was canceled, and Sept. 26 was a scheduled open date. Boston College has played the last two weeks, ripping Duke on the road and then escaping Texas State at home. It’s a tricky spot for Mack Brown’s team, which still looks like a plausible ACC contender.

AD

AD

5. Air Force and Navy. The first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will be played in Colorado Springs, where Air Force will be making its season debut. That could be a plus (a whole bunch of time to prepare for an option offense) or a minus (extreme rustiness, something Navy knows about all too well considering how its opener went).

Heisman watch

The SEC has joined the season … and it produced a few memorable performances in its first week back on the field. They’re noted in this week’s Heisman Watch.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 519 yards, four TDs passing. A bye week only helped Lawrence inch ever closer to the one-year anniversary of his last interception (last Oct. 19 against Louisville). This week’s assignment for Lawrence and the No. 1 Tigers: Playing host to Virginia, which picked off five passes from Duke last week. (Last week: 1)

2. QB K.J. Costello, Mississippi State; 623 yards, five TDs, 2 INT passing. The heyday of Heisman voters being utterly dazzled by silly numbers created by pass-happy systems came and went 30 years ago, though silly numbers created by pass-happy systems don’t really hurt, either. Enter Costello, the graduate transfer from Stanford who shredded LSU in his first game playing for Mike Leach. (LW: Not ranked)

AD

AD

3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami; 736 yards, six TDs passing; 157 yards, 1 TD rushing. The graduate transfer had little trouble dissecting Florida State and helping the No. 8 Hurricanes improve to 3-0. He has yet to throw an interception and has completed 67 percent of his passes. (LW: 3)

4. QB Kyle Trask, Florida; 416 yards, six TDs passing. Trask was probably a bit underappreciated last season, when he threw for 2,941 yards, 25 TDs and seven interceptions. He efficiently tore up Mississippi in the Gators’ season opener, and could be in the conversation so long as No. 3 Florida remains in the playoff hunt. (LW: Not ranked)

5. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas; 688 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT passing; 81 yards, 1 TD rushing. The Longhorn senior has tossed five touchdown passes in back-to-back games to open the season. Texas needed all of them to muster a wild comeback and defeat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime in its Big 12 opener. (LW: 2)