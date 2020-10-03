The match was delayed about eight minutes while officials sorted out the situation. Ultimately, Canouse had to leave the game. D.C. was not penalized, other than to lose one of its five available subs.

Kevin Paredes entered. Canouse headed to the locker room, then returned to the bench area moments later in warmup gear.

D.C. Coach Ben Olsen did not blame anyone specifically for the error, saying, “I don’t know what that does for anyone. … All I can tell you is I was informed [Canouse] was not on the game-day roster, and that was a surprise to me."

Earl Edwards Jr., D.C.’s third-string goalkeeper, was listed on the active roster instead of Canouse, team officials said. Canouse had missed last weekend’s match because of a red-card suspension.

According to FIFA’s disciplinary code, “If a player takes part in an official match despite being ineligible, his team will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match” and paying a fine.

It was not immediately clear why that did not apply in this case. In a statement, MLS said it will investigate the situation.

As disruptive as it was, the substitution gaffe had no influence on the outcome. It was decided early.

D.C. (2-8-5) has lost three straight and is 1-6-3 since MLS resumed in home markets in late August. It went without a goal for the third consecutive match and fifth time in six games.

It also managed to make a struggling opponent look like a championship contender. Atlanta (5-8-2) was 1-5-2 in its previous eight outings.

D.C. finished with 10 players after defender Frédéric Brillant was red-carded in the 86th minute.

It took a 12-second span and five touches of the ball by Atlanta to send D.C.'s sinking season to fresh depths. Less than four minutes into the match, Atlanta sailed from end to end without disruption and went ahead on Jon Gallagher’s goal.

For good measure, Brooks Lennon smashed in a rocket late in the first half, and Gallagher and Adam Jahn scored five minutes apart in the second half.

“We’re a fragile group emotionally, and from a soccer standpoint, we’re not very good either,” Olsen said. “It’s a bad combination.”

Captain Steven Birnbaum called it “one of the worst losses I’ve been a part of, and it’s been trending in that direction. We have to come together right now, look each other in the eyes . . . and figure out a way to fix it. We can’t keep playing like that.”

Atlanta needed little time to take the lead. Emerson Hyndman sprayed the ball wide to Lennon, whose cross met Gallagher making a run into the heart of the penalty area.

The Irish-born attacker slipped inside Chris Odoi-Atsem and volleyed a 12-yarder back across his body to beat goalkeeper Bill Hamid to the left corner.

“It’s a fragile group right now,” Olsen said, “and you could see that after the first goal.”

D.C. was busy with the ball but nonthreatening. Before the half expired, Atlanta scored again.

Near the sideline, D.C. left back Joseph Mora aimlessly headed the ball to the top of the penalty area. Lennon was the recipient of the gift, but what he did with it was mighty impressive: a 17-yard stroke to the top far corner of the net.

In the 65th minute, Atlanta’s terrific combination work in the penalty area resulted in Gallagher’s second goal. Later, Lennon crossed to Jahn for a close-range header between Odoi-Atsem and Brillant.

“I’ve been down this road once or twice before in my 10 years,” Olsen said. “It’s not an easy thing to get out of, but it’s possible."

Notes: D.C.’s next match, at New York City FC, will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a day later than originally scheduled. It was also moved to Yankee Stadium from Red Bull Arena. . . .

D.C. is in talks with three national federations about releasing players for international duty, starting this coming week. The players are Yordy Reyna and Edison Flores (Peru), Júnior Moreno (Venezuela) and Erik Sorga (Estonia).