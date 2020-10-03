Swiss Skydiver, who went off at 11-1 odds, is the first filly to win a Triple Crown race since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 and only the second to win the Preakness since 1924. No filly has even run the 1 3/16-mile race since 2014.

The sight of a filly in the starting gates for a Triple Crown race has become increasingly rare. Swiss Skydiver finished second at this year’s Kentucky Oaks — the marquee race of the year for fillies — and second to Art Collector in the Blue Grass, giving trainer Kenny McPeek confidence that she would be a contender in Baltimore. She is only the 12th filly to win a Triple Crown race.

She ran a strong race start to finish, making her move about a half-mile into the race, cutting through the lead pack and pushing past Authentic and Thousand Words, the early pacesetter.

AD

AD

Postponed from its usual date, the 145th running of the Preakness was staged at a nearly empty track. There was no infield party, no raucous crowd celebrating the finish and no disappointed revelers tossing their betting slips into the air. Fans were not permitted through the Pimlico Race Course gates Saturday, sapping much of the excitement and energy from the storied race, but Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an order that allowed up 250 to spectators, making it possible for horse owners and a limited number of guests to attend in-person.

The race capped the most unusual Triple Crown schedule in generations. The Preakness is typically the second jewel of the Triple Crown and was originally scheduled to take place in May. But with the entire sports calendar upended by the coronavirus pandemic, it was rescheduled and for the first time since 1931, the Triple Crown races did not run in their traditional order. The Preakness was staged after the Belmont Stakes in June and the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

There was no Triple Crown on the line this year. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law, finished second at the Kentucky Derby, 1¼ lengths behind Authentic. Tiz the Law skipped Saturday’s Preakness, his handlers opting to rest the 3-year-old for next month’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.