This time, halftime came with Georgia ahead 24-3 and Azeez Ojulari bursting through the line on the last play to quell an Auburn trick play that began in the backfield with Anthony Schwartz, the receiver whose exceptional speed through his young life has taken him to excel in track meets in places such as Peru and Finland.

Now he lost four yards, and a one-fifth crowd made a cheer that seemed to exceed one-fifth, approving of the latest chapter of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which began raffishly in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in 1892.

Even the impressive array of nit-pickers in its fan base couldn’t find many nits with this, especially from that side of the ball often nit-rich around here: the offense. With a second week of quarterbacking from Stetson Bennett, the Georgian who transferred from Georgia to junior college and Mississippi and then back, the Bulldogs ran 28 plays in Auburn territory before the visitors could run a second in Georgia territory. Auburn had gone from the ejection of defensive back Smoke Monday for targeting on a punt only 153 seconds into the game, to a first half that showed how life can prove diminished with Smoke Monday disqualified, while the winners achieved something that looked an awful lot like balance — 158 passing yards, 130 rushing yards.

That could come in handy next week when welcoming a Tennessee that has started to think of itself as Tennessee again, then visiting an Alabama that continues to think of itself as frightening.

The crazy thing of it was, Georgia started revving up immediately after a turn of the clunkiness its followers have come to lament. Shortly after Monday’s penalty let Georgia start of at the Auburn 43-yard line, and then Georgia faced a second-and-10 from the Auburn 32, Bennett’s threw a hopeless short pass to the right sideline. It croaked to the ground without apparent intent, and the big screen showed a Georgia fan shaking his head, wondering when his team might know some of the space-age offense happening elsewhere.

Then Bennett faced a scary rush from Big Kat Bryant and Derick Hall, ran like a wise man to his left and threw to Kearis Jackson for 17 yards along the left sideline. Everything awakened. Cylinders began to look oiled. Zamir White, one of two excellent backs for a program that often seems to have two excellent backs, scored easily from the 1 through a hole through which a pandemic food-delivery truck could drive. The Georgia offense, which in another edition finished 46th in the country in yards per play last year, and 72nd in passing offense, began to merge with an adjective people don’t tend to lavish upon it: unstoppable.

The running game got going with White and James Cook. The offense stalled at the Auburn 4-yard line — so it was slightly stoppable — and got a field goal. No matter. While Auburn kept writhing in a muddle in its own territory, Bennett steered Georgia 84 yards in 11 plays, throwing a very pretty 21-yard touchdown pass up the left side on third-and-9 to George Pickens.

A game many foresaw as a primordial strain for points became a gusher on one side, for Georgia next went 72 yards on six plays for 24-0. Even when Bennett’s 49-yard deep post to Jackson didn’t quite lead the receiver enough, Jackson found himself so open because of the threat of the run and all else that he could go back and get the thing. That got Georgia to the Auburn 12, and White soon went in from the 1.

By that moment Auburn and second-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, promising in their 29-13 opener over Kentucky, had known so little joy that one could only imagine the noise that might have howled at them in normal times. Seth Williams, the receiver who caught two touchdowns against Kentucky, one of them brilliant, had caught nada. Finally, they got going, edging up the field for a field goal with the help of a Georgia targeting call on third-and-13 from the Georgia 15-yard line, against Richard LeCounte, who exited.