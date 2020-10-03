The decision to not retain Menhart was first reported by Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Menhart spent three years as the Nationals’ low-Class A pitching coach, three in advanced Class A, two in Class AA and a year with the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs in 2014. After that, he was the minor league pitching coordinator for four seasons, bouncing between affiliates to groom young arms. In May 2019, Menhart was promoted once Washington fired Derek Lilliquist. Menhart was tasked with fixing a broken bullpen and monitoring a veteran rotation. He soon helped the Nationals win the World Series.
But the staff struggled in 2020, a season complicated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Washington starters had the fourth-worst ERA in baseball. That was partly because Stephen Strasburg missed most of the summer after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery. The rest of the rotation, though, had trouble finding a rhythm in difficult circumstances.
Patrick Corbin yielded a league-high 85 hits. Aníbal Sánchez, 36, had a 6.62 ERA in 11 starts. Austin Voth had a 6.34 ERA in 11 starts, and couldn’t take the next step to adequately fill the fifth spot in the rotation. And while that’s not all on Menhart, pitching coaches are judged on how their staffs perform. Pitching woes — and a dearth of deep starts — was a major reason the Nationals finished 26-34 and missed the playoffs.
On the other hand, relievers Tanner Rainey and Kyle Finnegan came into their own under Menhart’s watch. Wander Suero showed signs of improvement in 2020. That all tracked with Menhart’s history in player development, which also fit his personality and eagerness to teach. The Nationals initially promoted Menhart because they wanted a new voice, one offering a different message than Lilliquist’s. Now they’ll seek that again.