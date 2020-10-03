The most important question of the week for the Washington Football Team — How do you stop Lamar Jackson? — is one of the most difficult in the NFL. The league’s reigning MVP has tormented defensive coaches basically forever, though the Kansas City Chiefs held him last week to 97 yards passing and 83 yards rushing. They did so, Jackson told reporters, by essentially copying the game plan from when the Tennessee Titans upset them last postseason.

The basics of the most effective strategy to date: One, force Jackson to run laterally by collapsing the interior and keeping outside defenders disciplined. Two, disrupt receivers’ timing with physicality and play top-down coverage to limit explosive plays. Three, force turnovers. And four, if defenders are being honest, get a little lucky.

The other key is to force Jackson to play from behind. The Titans seized a 14-0 lead last January and the Chiefs a 27-10 one last week. This forces the quarterback who spent less time trailing last season than any other to speed up one of the league’s slowest, most methodical offenses. If any question remains about Jackson, it’s his ability to throw when defenses know he will and lead a comeback. In his career, he has never overcome a deficit greater than eight points.

For Washington, this is still a monumental task. Not only is the offense seemingly unequipped to seize a quick lead, but the defense will be hard-pressed to keep Jackson lateral. The strength of the team, the defensive line, is thinned by the absences of end Chase Young (strained groin) and tackle Matt Ioannidis (torn biceps). The loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, coaches and players mentioned this week, offered a silver lining. The matchup against Kyler Murray helped the defense prepare for a shifty, speedy quarterback such as Jackson.

Despite the bleak outlook, this game, like this season, still offers a chance for growth. The defense will get to grade its progress against one of the league’s most dangerous players. Asked whether he saw any weaknesses in Jackson’s game, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio responded with an emphatic “no.”

“I see a guy that’s an incredible athlete, got a great arm,” he added. “He’s a threat to run it or throw it. He’s got a tremendous supporting cast around him. I think he’s well coached, and I think it’s a really good football team.”

After undergoing cancer treatments, Coach Ron Rivera struggled through practice Wednesday and Thursday, calling it “a bit of a bear.” On Friday, Rivera said he felt “actually pretty good” and prepared to coach Sunday, though he plans to receive an IV during the game. He also liked seeing his players in person and not on tape.

“I thought they had great tempo, great energy,” Rivera said Friday. “I thought [quarterback] Dwayne [Haskins]’s level of play has picked up. He seemed to focus a bit more, which is good. I think he’s getting an understanding of how to do things in order to be successful.”

If the coach couldn’t be on the sideline Sunday or if he needed to leave during the game, Del Rio would step in and initiate the team’s protocol.

Following possibly the worst game of his career, the question is whether Dwayne Haskins can bounce back. The Ravens have an elite defense, and even after losing to the Chiefs, 34-20, they have allowed the league’s third-fewest points per game (18.7). The pass rush will be stout, and the coverage will be stingy with two of the game’s best cornerbacks in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

On Monday, Rivera challenged Haskins. He said that Haskins couldn’t regress and that there’s “a cutoff point” for him at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner added Haskins needed just “a little bit more consistency.” The 23-year-old, for his part, has handled this week with an even demeanor.

“I’m in a more mature mind-set going into this week than I would’ve [been last year],” he said. “Playing against the Giants last year, I threw three interceptions, and not that it’s the end of the world, but it felt like it. This week, [I’m] learning from my mistakes. … I’ve just got to put it all together. I’m looking forward to doing that for the rest of the season and game in and game out to continue this growth.”

For one of its toughest matchups yet, the receiving corps will be as thin as ever. This goes beyond wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh), who was added to the injury list Thursday and is questionable for Sunday. Slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) is out, which means larger roles for undrafted free agent Isaiah Wright and fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden. Dontrelle Inman is a steady veteran presence who caught two touchdown passes last week, but he hasn’t shown a consistent ability to be a playmaker by himself this season.

The youth of this unit cannot be understated. The only other wide receiver on the roster, Cam Sims, combines with Wright and Gandy-Golden for 55 offensive snaps this season. For a quarterback trying to prove he can be “The Guy,” this is an inexperienced group on which to rely.

Injury report: The biggest story here is Terry McLaurin (thigh). McLaurin rode the stationary bike for the portion of practice open to the media Friday and did not practice with the team. His absence would significantly hurt. One good illustration of why: McLaurin’s share of team receptions, 28.1 percent, is seventh highest in the NFL.

The other main concerns are starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who is battling a hip injury for the second week in a row, and starting outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness). They’re questionable while Young (groin), Sims Jr. (toe) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) have already been ruled out.

Washington Washington Injury Status Chase Young, DE Chase Young, DE Groin Out Cole Holcomb, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Knee Out Steven Sims Jr., WR Steven Sims Jr., WR Toe Out Terry McLaurin, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Thigh Questionable Ryan Anderson, DE Ryan Anderson, DE Knee Questionable Morgan Moses, RT Morgan Moses, RT Hip Questionable Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Illness Questionable

For the Ravens, much remains unclear. They listed eight players as questionable, and the Athletic reported Coach John Harbaugh had “no interest in discussing the team’s injury situation.” The report added that linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) and defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) “all seem likely to play” while “the two biggest question marks” are starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and key backup defensive back Jimmy Smith.

Baltimore Baltimore Injury Status L.J. Fort, LB L.J. Fort, LB Thigh Questionable Anthony Levine Sr., DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr., DB/LB Abdomen Questionable Jimmy Smith, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Knee Questionable Ronnie Stanley, T Ronnie Stanley, T Shoulder Questionable Derek Wolfe, DE Derek Wolfe, DE Elbow Questionable Justice Hill, RB Justice Hill, RB Thigh Questionable Justin Madubuike, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Knee Questionable Chris Moore, WR/RS Chris Moore, WR/RS Finger/thigh Questionable