The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Quarterback Carson Wentz is under intense early-season scrutiny for Philadelphia. He has six interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 63.9 in three games this season. The Eagles are coming off a tie with the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, which dropped their record to 0-2-1. Nick Mullens is to make a second straight start at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are to return to the lineup.
October 4, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
link

What to watch for during Sunday night’s Eagles-49ers game

By Mark Maske

The Eagles attempt to get their first victory of the season when they face the 49ers, the defending NFC champs, Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is under intense early-season scrutiny for Philadelphia. He has six interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 63.9 in three games this season. There’s no reason to believe that a quarterback switch to rookie Jalen Hurts is at hand, but clearly the Eagles need Wentz to play better. They’re coming off a tie with the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, which dropped their record to 0-2-1, and squandered a 17-0 lead in their season-opening defeat to the Washington Football Team. Wentz must play without injured wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

The 49ers have two straight wins since an opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They played their previous two games at MetLife Stadium, beating the Giants and then the Jets, while spending a week The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia in between. The triumph over the Jets came with a slew of backups on the field after the Niners suffered a series of injuries against the Giants, later placing some of the blame on the MetLife turf.

Nick Mullens is to make a second straight start at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are to return to the lineup. Kittle missed two games because of a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Samuel has not played this season because of a foot injury. The Niners are to be without running back Raheem Mostert, tight end Jordan Reed and defensive end Dee Ford.